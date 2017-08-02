Highland News Briefs: “Eclipse Awareness Night” to be held at Latzer Library

City News
KRC, Weinheimer to close for maintenance
Every summer, the Highland Parks and Recreation Department does annual maintenance at the Korte Recreation Center and the Weinheimer Community Center to make general improvements.
Weinheimer Community Center closed Monday for maintenance and will remained closed through Sunday, Aug. 6.
Today through to Aug. 6, the Korte Recreation Center gymnasium will be closed. The walking track may also be affected, due to the fumes of the chemicals needed to strip and wax the floor.
Aug. 7-11, the Korte Recreation Center indoor pool will be closed. The Highland Community Pool will be available for KRC members with additional lap/walk hours.
Meeting
League of Writers to meet
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 in meeting room No. 2 at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts, up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, magazine, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the member readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at 618-887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers/.
Transportation
MCT announces service change in Highland
Madison County Transit will make changes to the No. 13 Highland-Glen Carbon and the No. 14 Highland Shuttle, effective Aug. 6.
In addition, MCT will eliminate a portion of service on the No. 13 and re-route service in Highland as follows:
▪ No. 13 Troy-Glen Carbon: Service between Troy and Highland will be discontinued. Trips will continue to serve Troy Park & Ride lot. The number of trips into Cambridge House will also be reduced.
▪ No. 14 Highland Shuttle: The shuttle will begin serving Suppiger Apartments and Northtown Shopping Center, previously operated on the No. 13. Unproductive bus stops at U.S. Highway 40 and Apex Drive will be eliminated.
For specific schedule details, new timetables are posted online at mct.org and will be available at MCT stations, on MCT buses and at locations throughout Madison County. For details about MCT services, call 618-797-INFO (4636), visit mct.org, or email info@mct.org.
Secretary of State Mobile Unit coming to Highland
Secretary of State Jesse White, in cooperation with Weinheimer Community Center, is offering drivers a chance to renew their driver’s license or vehicle registration renewal sticker, obtain a duplicate or corrected license, or obtain an Illinois identification card. White’s mobile unit will be available at the Weinheimer Community Center, located at 1100 Main St. in Highland, on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I am pleased to work with the Weinheimer Community Center to bring my office’s services directly to the people,” said White. “This is another example of how my office continues to use technology as an ally to improve upon the delivery of services to Illinois residents.”
An applicant renewing a current Illinois driver’s license or identification card need only present a current valid driver’s license or identification card. If the applicant is applying for either a duplicate or corrected driver’s license or identification card the applicant must present two forms of identification. To find out what documents are considered acceptable identification, please call 217-782-7044 or visit the Illinois Secretary of States website at cyberdriveillinois.com.
Education
“Eclipse Awareness Night” to be held at Latzer Library
On Aug. 21, Southern Illinois will be treated to the first total eclipse of the sun visible in the U.S. in almost 40 years. On Thursday, Aug. 10, the River Bend Astronomy Club will be at Latzer Library, 1001 9th St. in Highland, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to talk about this event.
Terry Menz, outreach coordinator for the River Bend Astronomy Club, will demonstrate why eclipses occur and how to safely view them. Learn how the sun creates energy, sunspots, solar flares and auroras. Also learn how to safely view the sun through telescopes and solar glasses. River Bend Astronomy Club members will be on hand to answer your questions, and there will a limited number of eclipse viewing glasses available to attendees free of charge.
The River Bend Astronomy Club serves amateur astronomers in the metro-east, fostering observation, education and a spirit of camaraderie. They encourage people of all ages and interest levels to look (up) at the natural world. The club educates its members and others, especially young people, through an ongoing series of informational discussions, special presentations and public events. The club strives to build a greater awareness of the wonders of space as well as a better understanding of the science of astronomy.
For more information about the River Bend Astronomy club, visit riverbendastro.org.
For more information about the program, contact Latzer Library at 654-5066 or visit Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library on Facebook.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Aug. 7: Honey glazed pork chops, buttered orzo, vegetable blend, cheesecake.
Tuesday, Aug. 8: Fiesta steak, squash and corn casserole, tossed salad with dressing, fresh fruit cup.
Wednesday, Aug. 9: Ham and beans, fried potatoes, mixed greens, gooey butter cookies.
Thursday, Aug. 10: Resident’s choice.
Friday, Aug. 11: Baked crusted Tilapia, stewed potatoes, peas and carrots, daffodil cake.
Comments