Gas station opened at ‘The Wedge’ in Highland in 1929

Wedge Quick Shop, The Union 76, was the heading in the 1987 Sesquicentennial book on page 52.
“Munie Filling Station was where old Route 40 curved into Broadway, heading west, and Poplar Street headed south. This service station, originally called Filling Stations, was built in 1929 by Victor Munie. Munie operated the station until 1934 … Henry and Gus Beinecke bought and ran the station from 1937 to 1956. In 1957, Lester Walther bought and ran the business for seven years … In 1973, Mike and Karen Smith purchased the station and ran it until June 1985.”
The next owners, Sharon and Larry Moss, purchased the business and were running the Wedge Quick Shop & Service Station (The Wedge), located at 1521 Broadway, when the Sesquicentennial book was published.
“Highland Batteries Inc. was founded in November 1929 by Philip M. Gundlach, president, Elmer R. Gundlach, vice-president and Hubert A. Bardill, treasurer. The company was located at 808 Broadway in Highland. They manufactured automotive and agricultural storage batteries through March 1934,” according to the Sesquicentennial book.
“Philip M. Gundlach was a founding member of the Highland Pistol Club and Elmer Gundlach established and coached St. Paul’s first basketball team. Philip M. Gundlach and his wife, reside in Smithton, Ill. Submitted by Helen E. Gundlach.”
Highland Home Museum
The next scheduled tour of the Highland Home Museum will be this Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1:30 p.m., with last tour at 3:30.
My volunteers, Tom J. Korte, Larry Korte and Bev Strackeljahn, are keeping busy, completing the back panels of our plexiglass cabinets. We are just over half finished with these panels and have many framed wall panels to finish.
If you’re interested in helping, we could use additional help on Thursday. It is just cutting, rubber cementing and pasting Highland items to the plastic board panels and glass frames. (Tours are available other times by calling 618-303-0082, my cell phone.)
This past week, on Wednesday, I had a tour of the museum, followed by a tour of the original part of the Highland City Cemetery, for Stefan G. Schmid and his friend, of Zurich, Switzerland. Stefan is doing a research project on Switzerland’s political history of the 19th Century and is doing research on Heinrich Stiefel, who came to Highland in 1861, probably with his father. (Do you have any information about Stiefel or information on the papers that Steifel wrote? Please call me if you do.)
Fortunately, I did have a file started on Heinrich Stiefel, as he was in my column of Aug. 27, 2007. “Heinrich Stiefel became editor of the ‘Der Highland Bote’ newspaper on March 1, 1861, and he died Aug. 17, 1862. Stiefel was employed by Peter Voegele, who had purchased the Der Highland Bote about January 1860. Stiefel was editor of the Highland Bote when the Civil War started in 1861.”
I contacted Judy Voegele Gruner of Grantfork, and her “Voegele Book” shows four Peter Voegeles, but none died in 1862, as the Peter Voegele, who was the Highland Bote newspaper editor on died Aug. 17, 1862 and is buried in the old part of the Highland Cemetery, just southeast of the Suppiger plots.)
