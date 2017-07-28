Highland area police briefs: July 21-27

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Police: Man made threats with knife at fair
Highland police charged Christopher W. Korte, 20, of Highland, on July 26 with felony aggravated assault. Police allege that Korte was at the Madison County Fair at Lindendale Park when he pointed an open knife at another person, yelling and threatening them.
Highland teen charged with passing fake cash
Highland police charged Christopher J. Bland, 18, of Highland, on July 26 with four counts of felony forgery. Police allege that Bland passed bogus $50 bills at Walmart, Express Vapors and twice at McDonald’s, all in Highland. All the charges are Class 3 felonies.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Aaron P. Parko, 44, of Alton, was arrested July 26 on a warrant from Macoupin County for aggravated battery. HPD additionally charged him with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. He posted bond and was released.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
July 21
▪ Austin J. Schwappach, 21, of Highland, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
▪ Theresa A. O’Farrell, 46, of Carlyle, was charged with retail theft for allegedly taking various items from Walmart totaling $303.32.
July 22-24
▪ No tickets issued.
July 25
▪ Kyle L. Daiber, 22, of Loraine, Illinois, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Daniel G. Yann, 69, of Highland, was charged with theft for allegedly for allegedly taking a DeWalt battery from Rural King.
▪ Christopher J. Bland, 18, of Highland, was charged with criminal damage to property under $300 for allegedly damaging a lamp and window screen at an apartment in the 1300 bock of Daffodil Lane.
July 26
▪ Christina M. Gonzales, 30, of Highland, was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.
▪ Abby L. Burroughs, 19, of Edwardsville, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Nicholas M. Raymond, 28, of Highland, was charged with domestic battery for allegedly throwing a broken piece of glass at his ex-girlfriend that struck her in the right knee, causing a laceration and bleeding.
July 27
▪ Nicholas M. Raymond, 28, of Highland, was charged with possession of cannabis for allegedly producing three cannabis sativa plants.
