Engagement: Tiepelman-Kirsch

Kim Tiepelman of Troy, Mo., and Jeremy Kirsch of Highland are engaged.
Kim is the daughter of Theresa Tiepelman and the late Rick Tiepelman of Troy. She is a 2002 graduate of Troy Buchanan High School and received a bachelor’s of science in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in 2007. She is employed at Mercy St. Louis, where she works in the emergency department as a registered nurse.
Jeremy is the son of Darwin and Candy Kirsch of Highland and Bob and Janet Nagel of Highland. He is a 2001 graduate of Highland High School and received an associate’s degree in applied science from St. Louis Community College in 2003. He is employed at CarMax in O’Fallon, Ill., where he manages the service department.
The couple will be wed Sept. 23 at Dreams Resort in Mexico in the presence of family and friends. The couple will reside in Highland.
Comments