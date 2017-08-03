Kim Tiepelman of Troy, Mo., and Jeremy Kirsch of Highland.
Kim Tiepelman of Troy, Mo., and Jeremy Kirsch of Highland.
Kim Tiepelman of Troy, Mo., and Jeremy Kirsch of Highland.

Highland News Leader

Engagement: Tiepelman-Kirsch

August 03, 2017 9:18 AM

Kim Tiepelman of Troy, Mo., and Jeremy Kirsch of Highland are engaged.

Kim is the daughter of Theresa Tiepelman and the late Rick Tiepelman of Troy. She is a 2002 graduate of Troy Buchanan High School and received a bachelor’s of science in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in 2007. She is employed at Mercy St. Louis, where she works in the emergency department as a registered nurse.

Jeremy is the son of Darwin and Candy Kirsch of Highland and Bob and Janet Nagel of Highland. He is a 2001 graduate of Highland High School and received an associate’s degree in applied science from St. Louis Community College in 2003. He is employed at CarMax in O’Fallon, Ill., where he manages the service department.

The couple will be wed Sept. 23 at Dreams Resort in Mexico in the presence of family and friends. The couple will reside in Highland.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles

'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles 1:43

'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles
Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 0:30

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future
July Highland Yard of the Month winners are creative in their gardening 1:39

July Highland Yard of the Month winners are creative in their gardening

View More Video