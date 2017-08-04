Scholarships
Knights of Columbus present scholarships to area students
Knights of Columbus Council 6625 in Maryville presented eight Catholic high school students each with a $625 scholarship at their meeting of July 24.
Recipients of the awards were Teresa Barz, a senior at Father McGivney High School; Taylor Cox, a freshman at Father McGivney; Jedidiah Eggering, a senior at Marquette High School; Daniel Jones, a senior at Father McGivney; Jacob Jones, a freshman at Father McGivney; Bridget Weeks ,a sophomore at Father McGivney; Ian Weir, a senior at Marquette; and Kellen Weir, a sophomore at Father McGivney.
The awards were based on dedication to the Catholic faith, service to the community, and to the four pillars of the Knights of Columbus: Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism
Grand Knight Bill Ray remarked that the program of assistance is an example of the Knights’ commitment and support of Catholic education.
John Sapolis, chairman of the scholarship committee, said, “The recipients are all excellent students and we are glad to be able to support their continued Catholic high school education.”
The Knights of Columbus are a national Catholic fraternal organization.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
HHS grad named to dean’s list
Lauren Wright, of St. Peters, Missouri, has been named to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s List, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
Wright is the child of Jennifer and Jeffrey Wright, and she is a 2016 graduate of Highland High School.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy is one of the oldest and largest colleges of pharmacy in the nation. Founded in 1864, the college has a rich history as an independent institution that continues to lead pharmacy and health care education.
Students come to the college from 48 states and 14 countries and are enrolled in a curriculum based on practical application with a study in the arts and sciences leading to a Doctor of Pharmacy with an integrated Bachelor of Science. In the St. Louis region, nearly three out of four practicing pharmacists are graduates of the college.
More information is available at stlcop.edu.
