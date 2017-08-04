Madison County associate judge to run for circuit judge

Madison County Associate Judge Sarah Smith announced last week her candidacy for Third Judicial Circuit seat that will be open due to Judge Barbara Crowder’s retirement.
The Third Judicial Circuit includes Madison and Bond counties.
“I have seen what an impact we, as judges, can have on the lives of those in our community, even as associate judges. As a circuit judge, I will actively participate in community outreach programs that educate our youth and strive to continue helping all the people of Madison and Bond County,” said Smith.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, Smith has been a Third Judicial Circuit associate judge since 2015, presiding over the child support accountability court and overseeing the domestic violence accountability court, as well as divorce cases and other family matters.
Smith is an active member of the Illinois Army National Guard, has more than 22 years of military service, is a recipient of a Bronze Star, is a former prosecutor, and is also a loving wife and mother. Smith is a lieutenant colonel, the highest-ranking Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer in the state, and was recently selected to serve as Illinois’ first military judge for the Illinois Army National Guard.
Smith worked at Ezra & Associates for over 10 years, practicing plaintiff’s civil litigation. In her judicial career, she has tried hundreds of bench trials and successfully prosecuted dozens of sexual assault and other complex cases.
“I will work tirelessly for the residents of Madison and Bond County. I want to serve the public because I care. I firmly believe that I must keep their best interests at heart at all times,” said Smith.
Comments