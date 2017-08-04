Silver Lake is back open for business. The boat ramp to the lake in Highland was reopened Friday after being closed for about a week.
Highland News Leader

Silver Lake boat ramp is back open after chemical spill

By Megan Braa

mbraa@bnd.com

August 04, 2017 3:06 PM

“There were actually fisherman out there this morning,” said Lt. Chris Conrad of the Highland Police Department.

A small amount of chemicals was spilled into Silver Lake following an early morning a semi-truck accident on Interstate 70 on July 27. The truck was carrying hazardous material, mostly paint, some of which washed from the crash site into the shallow north end of the lake due to rainy conditions that morning. Shortly after the accident, Highland Police Chief Terry Bell it seemed that the spill was contained, but as a precautionary measure, boat traffic on Silver Lake was suspended until the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave its OK.

Conrad said the police department and the Highland Fire Department worked together to deploy containment boom and remove the a small amount of diesel fuel and chemical that went into the water. He said the boom was removed from the lake on Thursday night, and on Friday morning, the city received the permission from the EPA to reopen the lake to boats.

Conrad said that the spill caused no damage.

“Everything is good,” he said.

