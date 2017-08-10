Nudge Coffee Roasters find new Highland and Breese homes

Nudge Coffee Roasters has a new home.
Last week, the owners of Nudge, Joe Ephrem and Maureena Smith, moved out of their old location in what used to by Schuette’s Market, and moved into a new space at 1007 Broadway in Highland. As of now, Ephrem said they are planning to be open by mid-morning Wednesday, Aug. 9, once all of their permits are finalized.
“We are looking forward to reopening and making sure our customers get their coffee fix,” Ephrem said.
The business started looking for a new location shortly after Schuette’s announced it would be closing back in June. Ephrem said when they started looking for a building, their old landlords did everything within their power to help them find a place to roast.
“We can’t thank them enough for their hospitality,” Ephrem said. “We will always remember them as the first place we started roasting.”
The couple said they are looking forward to a new “organic” look. The coffee joint will serve in the front area of the building, according to Ephrem. He said that they are in the process of building a new bar around the seating area.
“The Highland location is going to be crazy,” Ephrem said. “We’re just looking to settle in as a destination or a landmark for years to come on the square.”
Ephrem also gave a teaser for Nudge customers, coming late fall or early winter. The business is looking to extend their menu with baking and cooking to offer lunch items.
On top of their menu extension, Ephrem announced that Breese will soon have its own Nudge Coffee Roasters. Though he would not say much about the new branch, Ephrem did drop the spot for the new Nudge, the historic city hall building at 292 N. Clinton St.
“Nudge is so excited to be here,” Ephrem said. “It follows our vision of small rural towns.”
Ephrem said that aside from the two new shops, the couple has been blow away by the help from their community. He said as two grassroots entrepreneurs, they cannot wait to give back.
“We couldn’t do it without the help of so many people,” Ephrem said.
Comments