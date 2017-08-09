Highland Subway celebrates 30 years serving sandwiches

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:33 Highland Subway celebrates 30 in the sandwich business Pause 1:23 Check out Belleville's newest ice cream shop 2:16 'It's not going to be the end of the world' 1:12 New kids gym, designed for children with special needs, is open to all 8:16 Church musicals twice gave her what she couldn't find at school 1:46 State's Attorney Brendan Kelly hosts opioid addiction meeting 1:08 Neighbor talks about young mother found dead in East St. Louis 5:40 Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large 1:17 Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant 1:20 Althoff High School's first day of football practice Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Subway, located at 2661 Northtown Way in Highland, will celebrate 30 years of doing business in town on Tuesday, Aug. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

The Subway, located at 2661 Northtown Way in Highland, will celebrate 30 years of doing business in town on Tuesday, Aug. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com