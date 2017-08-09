Marine to host BBQ contest, St. Rose to host annual festival

Marine
BBQ contest to be held at park
The Chillin’ and Grillin’ — BBQ for a Cause will be held Aug. 12 and 13 at the Marine Village Park, located in the 300 block of N. Duncan St., to benefit the Marine Police K-9 Unit.
Competition BBQ event will have teams competing from across the Midwest. Pit masters will compete for $4,000 in four categories: ribs, chicken, pork and brisket.
Award-winning barbecue will also be available for purchase to patrons, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Marine Police Department will also be hosting a bags tournament, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. Registration is $25 per team. Check-in will be at 12:30. Teams will be slotted at random.
There will also be a “Kids Q” on Saturday, starting at 4:30 p.m., with awards to be handed out at 6 p.m.
On Saturday night, the band “Black Top Boulevard” will play, starting at 7 p.m.
Ice-cold beverages will be available from Donnelwald Distributing.
For additional information, contact Pam Voegele at 618-781-5337 or pamvoegele@yahoo.com or info@bbq4acause.com. More information can also be found online at bbq4acause.com or stlouisbbqsociety.com.
St. Rose
Annual festival set for Saturday
The St. Rose Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 on the grounds of St. Rose Catholic Church, located between Breese and Highland. There will be games, rides, raffles, a country store, food, kids crafts and a wine garden.
An all-you-can-eat chicken and roast beef dinner will be served in the air-conditioned church hall. Dine-in dinners will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. (Children under 5 years old dining in eat for free.) Carry-outs will be available from 3:30 to 8 p.m.
Quilt bingo will start at 6:30 p.m., and a vendor fair will run from 4 to 8 p.m.
There will be music all day. The “Knight Time Singers” will perform from 3:30 to 4 p.m., and again from 4:30 to 5 p.m. In between, the St. Rose School Band will play from 4 to 4:30 p.m. George Ports and “The Friends of Bluegrass” will play from 5 to 8 p.m., and “Hicktown” will cap off the evening’s performances on stage from 8 p.m. until midnight.
For more information, go online to strosefest.com.
New Douglas
Volunteers sought for Homework Haven
The New Douglas Rec Plex needs adult volunteers who want to help children get their homework done for Homework Haven. Volunteers work one week per month on a Tuesday and Thursday from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Volunteers support homework, give out snacks, and supervise free play in the gym. Contact Peggy, if you are interested, at 217-456-6132.
Maryville
Shimkus announces “Congressional App Challenge”
Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) has announced the Congressional App Challenge.
Officially launched by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015, this nationwide effort allows students to compete against their peers by creating and an application or “app,” for mobile, tablet, or computer devices. The Congressional App Challenge is designed to promote innovation and engagement in coding and computer science.
“I encourage all students to explore STEM education and enter the challenge” Shimkus said. “This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about coding and computer science through hands-on practice.”
The Congressional App Challenge is open to all students in the 15th Congressional District of Illinois. Submissions will be judged on the following criteria: quality of the idea, including creativity and originality; implementation of the idea, including user experience and design; and demonstrated excellence of coding and programming skills.
The winner from the 15th Congressional District, chosen by a panel of expert judges, will be featured on congressionalappchallenge.us, and the winning app will also be on display in the U.S. Capitol, honoring the winners from across the country.
For more information, visit the official Congressional App Challenge website at congressionalappchallenge.us or contact Jenny Pruitt at (618) 252-8271 or jenny.pruitt@mail.house.gov.
Belleville
Nominations open for Get to Know m.e. “People to Watch”
Get to know m.e., a regional campaign aimed at raising awareness of the metro-east, announces a new opportunity to shine a spotlight on the region’s top-performing young professionals. Nominations are open for People to Watch 2017. The campaign seeks nominees who are outstanding leaders within and beyond the workplace. The ideal candidate is a mover and shaker who improves the community by sharing knowledge and talent.
Nominations may be submitted through the campaign website, www.get2knowthemetroeast.com. All entries must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 29. After submission, each nominee will be considered for selection as a “People to Watch 2017” by the Get to know m.e. committee members. Honorees will be notified in late October 2017. This campaign will shine a spotlight on young professionals who truly make a difference in our community.
“We are proud to spearhead yet another program that honors those who make the Metro-East a better place each and every day,” said Carol Bartle, project manager of the Get to know m.e. campaign. “The young professionals in our region are incredible resources who will eventually be responsible for continuing the mission of our campaign and the tradition of community pride in the metro-east. By adding their voices to the conversation now, we will ensure a thriving future for the place we call home.”
“Get to Know m.e. — The Metro-East. I live here. I love it” campaign was created to bring the metro-east communities together, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions that we all share and enjoy. It also showcases the many attractions and lifestyle the metro-east has to offer for those who live outside of this area. To stay up-to-date on the campaign’s projects and what is happening in the metro-east, you can follow Get to know m.e. on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
New Baden
St. George Church to host picnic
St. George Catholic Church’s annual parish picnic is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12 from 3 p.m. to midnight on the parish grounds.
New this year are the free children’s bounce houses from 7 to 11 p.m.
The returning events are polka music at 4 p.m. Mass; chicken and roast pork dinner from 3 to 7 p.m.; bingo, beginning with lightning round, at 5:45 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m.; a bags tournament at 4 p.m. (registration at 3:30 p.m.); and all other fun-filled festival activities.
For information or early registration on the bags tournament, call/text Kyle Fuehne (Home Scape) at 618-304-6532 or Matt at 618-977-8597. You don’t need to be a member of the parish to attend the picnic.
Area
Red Cross to hold blood drives
The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in the final weeks of summer to help overcome a chronic summer blood shortage.
In August, regular donors may delay giving as final summer vacations are planned and back-to-school activities ramp up. To fully meet the needs of hospital patients in the coming days and weeks, donations are urgently needed from new and current donors. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days.
As a special thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard.
Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.
Upcoming Red Cross to hold blood drives include:
▪ Aug. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 501 Idler Lane in Greenville.
▪ Aug. 24 from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Rose School, 18004 St. Rose Road.
▪ Aug. 22 from 2 to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 3324 Old Highway 50 in Trenton.
