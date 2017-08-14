Attending the ceremony and pinning on the new rank for Air Force Col. Chris Budde were Cathy Budde (wife), Allison Porter, Hannah, Hayden and Ace Budde (children), and Anthony and Donna Budde of Highland (parents). Also in attendance were many of the airmen who have served with Col. Budde throughout his career.
Highland native promoted to colonel in Air Force

August 14, 2017 8:07 AM

Highland native Christopher M. Budde was promoted to colonel May 30 during a ceremony in the Peaks View Room in the Hartinger Building, headquarters of Air Force Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. The room overlooks Pike’s Peak.

Retired Col. Aaron M. Smith was the presiding official and presented an overview of Budde’s Air Force career from ROTC to present. Allison Porter, an Air Force ROTC cadet and student at the University of Southern Alabama, was the emcee.

Col. Budde is a graduate of Highland High School and the University of Illinois, where he earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree.

In his Air Force career, he has had numerous assignments around the nation and the world. His new assignment is chief of cyberspace superiority at Air Force Space Command at Peterson AFB.

