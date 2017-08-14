Highland girl awarded scholarship from Anderson Hospital Auxiliary

The Anderson Hospital Auxiliary and medical staff handed out nine $1,000 scholarships recently to students seeking education and careers in healthcare.
The auxiliary was able to recognize two of its five recipients during a July membership meeting. Those recognized were Courtney Deiters, of Breese, who is attending St. Louis College of Pharmacy to become a pharmacist, and Emily Duncan of Highland, who is attending St. Louis University to study medicine.
Other auxiliary scholarship recipients were Derek Sonnenberg, of Maryville, who is attending the University of Illinois College of Medicine to study medicine; Dawn Maker, of Maryville, who is attending Goldfarb School of Nursing; and Mahalia Potter, of Collinsville, who is also attending Goldfarb School of Nursing.
Sonnenberg and Maker were also awarded a scholarship from the medical staff of the hospital.
Other medical staff scholarship recipients included Rebekah Kuhl, of Troy, who is attending Saint Louis University to study occupational therapy, and Alexandra Holten, of Collinsville, who is attending the University of Missouri to study nursing.
Applications for the auxiliary scholarships are made available in February each year and accepted until May 15. Applications are sent to area high schools and colleges or may be picked up in the hospital lobby. For more information contact volunteers@andersonhospital.org.
Applications for medical staff scholarships are available every spring. The deadline of receipt by medical staff office is in mid-May each year. Applications may be picked up at volunteer stations or by calling the medical staff office at 618-391-6142.
