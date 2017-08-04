Highland area police briefs: July 28-Aug. 3

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Local man charged with planning to bomb home
A Madison County man allegedly planned to buy a pipe bomb and throw it into someone’s home to avenge his aunt’s dogs’ deaths, according to federal charges.
Federal prosecutors on Thursday, July 27 charged Paul R. Owens with unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives learned from Hamel police that a Madison County man was planning to buy a pipe bomb.
The ATF recorded a phone call where Owens said he wanted a 4-inch pipe bomb with hardened steel end caps and black powder. The bomb was to be between 1 1/2 feet and 2 feet long.
Owens said he planned to set the bomb off in the early-morning hours, while the person who he said shot his aunt’s dogs was asleep, federal charges say.
The ATF set up a false trade to catch Owens buying the bomb. The bomb, which the ATF made, had only a small amount of explosives in it, so if it detonated, it wouldn’t cause serious harm, according to the charges. Owens exchanged four morphine pills for the pipe bomb.
He was arrested just after midnight July 28, charges say, only minutes after he had traded for the bomb. Following his arrest, he told police he planned to put the bomb in the mailbox at the residence of the person who shot his aunt’s dogs.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Tonda S. Powell, 56, of Highland, was arrested by HPD on Aug. 3 on a warrant from Pontoon Beach police for failure to appear in court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Powell was turned over to Pontoon Beach police.
▪ Brandon M. Parsons, 25, of Highland, was arrested Aug. 3 on an HPD warrant charging him with domestic battery. Police alleged that Parsons placed his hands around the female victim’s neck on July 26.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
July 28
▪ Wilbert G. Kraemer Jr., 46, of Keyesport, was charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Larry W. White, 68, of Granite City, was charged with domestic battery for allegedly striking his roommate in the left side of the face with a bag of frozen chicken and hot dogs.
July 29
▪ Rachel S. Shively, 24, of Highland, was charged with retail theft for allegedly taking various items from Walmart.
July 30-31
▪ No tickets issued.
Aug. 1
▪ Tamara L. Stewart, 37, of Pocahontas, was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.
▪ Stefanie L. Crain, 31, of St. Jacob, was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.
▪ Kaitlyn L. Miller, 19, of St. Jacob, was charged with failure when required.
▪ A juvenile, 15, of Highland, was charged with possession of cannabis.
▪ Christopher W. Korte, 20, of Highland, was charged with failure to signal when required and possession of cannabis.
Aug. 2-3
▪ No tickets issued.
Comments