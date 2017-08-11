Mobile food pantry brings groceries to people in eastern Madison County

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:39 Fresh produce delivered weekly to New Douglas Pause 3:17 St. Elizabeth's CEO talks move to O'Fallon hospital 1:02 Lindenwood University-Belleville students moving in 0:34 St. Elizabeth's accepts key to new O'Fallon hospital 3:44 "I made a living all those years and didn't work one day" 1:17 Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant 1:31 Shannon invites you into her kitchen 5:40 Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large 2:11 New Veterans Administration clinic to be built in Shiloh 1:08 A new pizza truck is rolling through Belleville Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The first mobile food pantry in New Douglas fed 77 families and approximately 230 people. The next pantry will be on Aug. 23 at the New Douglas Park pavilion at 11 a.m. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

