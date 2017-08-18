Highland area police briefs: Aug. 4-10

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
New Baden veteran dies after motorcycle crash
A 41-year-old New Baden man has died after he was critically injured in a motorcycle accident in late July.
Jason Stillwell died Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 9, about a week-and-a-half after his motorcycle crashed on Illinois 4. He was driving just south of Interstate 64 shortly before midnight July 30 when his motorcycle left the road, and he was thrown from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet during the crash and suffered severe head trauma.
“You will always be fondly remembered as the kind-hearted, considerate and absolutely hilarious friend that you were to everyone you met (almost everyone... if you know J, you know he was stubborn and sarcastic, and we all loved that about him),” Megan Meehan, one of Stillwell’s friends, posted on Facebook. “I’m fortunate to have had you in my life...Heaven gained a truly amazing angel today.”
Stillwell was an Army veteran and leaves behind two children.
Stillwell’s family has set up a GoFundMe to his two children.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Nicholas R. Settles, 27, of Jerseyville, was arrested Aug. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a retail theft charge. He was taken to the Madison County Jail.
▪ Kayla J. Caraker, 23, of Highland, was arrested Aug. 7 on a warrant from Bond County for failure to pay a fine on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She posted bond and was released.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Aug. 4
▪ A juvenile, 12, of Highland, was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly trespassing at a residence in the 1300 block of Olive Street and trying to take property from the residence.
▪ Autumn J. Moles, 21, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Aug. 5
▪ Bambi L. Matthews, 35, of Highland, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Kyle T. Heimsath, 29, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Andrew P. Holthaus, 38, of Troy, was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.
▪ Nathan R. Frey, 33, of Highland, was charged with possession and/or consumption of an alcoholic beverage in public.
Aug. 6
▪ Brenda J. McCarter, 26, of East St. Louis, was charged with retail theft for allegedly $34.12 worth of gasoline from Highland Liquor and Food Mart.
▪ Roxanne N. Lawson, 33, of Highland, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Alhambra, was charged with speeding.
▪ Adrianna D. Kuhl, 23, of Pocahontas, was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.
▪ A juvenile, 15, of Highland, was charged with possession of cannabis.
Aug. 7
▪ Dana L. Bivens-Pasley, 43, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Aug. 8-9
▪ No tickets issued.
Aug. 10
▪ Deandre C. Cannon, 22, and Collin J. Szczeblewski, 19, both of Carlyle, were each charged in the same incident with possession of cannabis.
