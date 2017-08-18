Devotional: Power in Christianity is found on bended knee

Have you ever watched a bird sleeping on its perch and never falling off? How does it manage to do this?
The secret is in the tendons of the bird’s legs. God designed those tendons so that when the leg is bent at the knee, the claws contract and increase the grip. They don’t release until the knees are unbent again. The bended knee gives the bird the ability to hold onto its perch so tightly.
Now, I don’t know if this is the case with all birds, but I know it is the case with all Christians. The secret of the holding power of the Christian is the bent knee.
Daniel found this to be true. Surrounded by a pagan environment, tempted to compromise with evil and weaken his grip on God, he refused to let go. He held firm when others faltered, because he was a man of prayer. He knew the power of the bended knee.
In Ephesians 3:14 the apostle Paul said, “For this reason I bow my knees before the Father.”
In Ephesians 1:16 he says, “I do not cease giving thanks for you, while making mention of you in my prayers.”
And in James 5:16 we are reminded that, “the effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man can accomplish much.”
I think it is important for us to pray — but remember the bird. He was able to sleep because of the bent knee. And that is the peace and calm that we can experience when we have turned our problems and situations over to God with our prayers. Give them to God and let Him handle them. Then you can relax and go to sleep.
Pastor Larry Wise
Highland Community Church
