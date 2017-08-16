Grantfork Homecoming is this weekend

Grantfork
69th annual homecoming is Friday, Saturday
The 69th annual Grantfork Homecoming, sponsored by Grantfork Volunteer Fire Department, will be held Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19 at Grantfork Firemen’s Park (109 Park Road, Highland).
There will be a parade both nights, starting at 6:30 p.m., featuring area’s largest children’s parade. The theme for this year’s parade is “Good Ol’ Days in Grantfork.”
There will be a free dance both nights, with bands starting at 8 p.m. On Friday, “Buffalo Road” will perform, and on Saturday, “Blacktop Boulevard” will be on stage.
Food choices will include chicken, sandwiches, fish, homemade pies, cakes and ice cream.
Carnival Rides by will be by American Banner Amusements. There will also be carnival games and bingo.
A softball tournament will also be held Saturday and Sunday.
Alhambra
Church mourns death of minister
Members of Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra are in shock over the sudden death of their minister.
The Rev. Jerry Amiri passed away of an apparent heart attack Thursday, Aug. 10 at his home. Efforts by his wife and the EMTs failed to revive him.
Amiri, who was known for his music, quick laugh and love of life, had been ministering to the Salem UCC congregation for the past nine years. He had a deep love of God, his wife, family and music.
During his time at Salem, Amiri implemented several different programs.
He started a once-a-month praise service that is mostly musical. The music featured members of the congregation. Amiri played his guitar. Others dusted off the instruments, too, many playing the ones they learned in school. Along the way, they found the enjoyment of music again, in addition to bolstering their faith.
Amiri also had a Monday Morning Reflections coffee hour at Maedge’s Restaurant in Alhambra. The weekly event was open to anyone to join in the discussion. Topics were numerous and lively, as discussion took place around the table.
The Alhambra/Hamel Ministerial Alliance and the Bread of Life Food Pantry were a couple more of Amiri’s favorite projects.
Marine
St. Elizabeth announces prize drawing winners
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine has announced the winners from the prize drawings at the church’s annual chicken dinner, which was held Sunday, July 30.
Attendance prize winners were:
▪ St. Elizabeth 2018 dinner tickets — Gary Warren, Joseph Brumeister and Sharon Miley.
▪ Gift card for one pizza from Fast Stop in Marine and gift card at Subway Hamel — Selma Warnecke, Mary Frank and Harold Meskil.
▪ One pizza from Fast Stop in Marine — Ben Wilcox
“Booze Barrel” winners were:
▪ Joseph Koch — galvanized tub.
▪ Joe Downs — wooden crate.
▪ Bill Pettus — tub.
Chicken dinner raffle winners:
▪ Quilts — Marcie Schuppert, Martha Weis, Connie Wellen and Candace Armstrong.
▪ Afghan — Deb Brandt.
▪ Baby quilt — Melissa Moliter.
▪ $300 cash — Janet Mueller.
▪ $225 cash — Kenny Deatherage.
▪ $175 cash — Phil Chapman.
▪ $150 gift card to The Tin Shed — Florence Bohnentiehl.
▪ $100 cash — Carol Herschbach.
▪ $100 gift card to The Tin Shed — Marcie Schuppert.
▪ $75 cash — Tami Lozier.
▪ $50 cash — Amamieul Hert.
▪ Golf for two with cart at Oak Brook — Sharon Schleafer.
▪ $50 gift card Lee’s Jewelry — John Lorentzen and Elinior Stille.
▪ $50 gift card to Maedge’s — Bill Koehemann.
▪ $40 gift card to the Lory Theater — Rick Hert.
▪ Gift card for meal and drinks at Sam’s Pizza — Debbie Rigdon.
▪ Dinner for two at Michael’s — Dan Grapperhaus.
▪ $25 gift card to Korte Meats — April Deatherage.
▪ $25 cash from Marine Mower & Saw — Cheryl Irvin, Tom Ahlmeyer and Lynn Koch.
▪ $25 gift card to Circle K — Jeffery Lutes.
▪ $25 gift card to Weezy’s in Hamel — Susan Jones.
▪ $15 gift card to Schuette’s Market — Boyd Rinderer.
Troy
Participants needed for Bradley R. Smith 5K
The eighth annual Bradley R. Smith Memorial Scholarship 5K Run/Walk has been set for Sept. 9. The run will be held at the Troy Tri-Township Park, located at 409 Collinsville Road in Troy, at Pavilion 10 and will begin at 8 a.m.
This 5K run/walk event is to honor a local fallen hero, Senior Airman Bradley R. Smith, of Troy, who served in the United States Air Force from 2006 until making the ultimate sacrifice for his country in Afghanistan 2010. The 5K raises money for the Bradley R. Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund, to honor Airman Smith’s legacy. Throughout the history of the 5K, over $225,000 in scholarships has been awarded to area students in memory of Bradley Smith.
The Bradley R. Smith Memorial Scholarship 5K run/walk is open to all ages and registration is open now. Registration fee is $30 before Aug. 21 and $35 on race day. T-shirts are included in the registration fee but are not guaranteed for those registering after Aug. 21. Registration the day of the event will begin at 7 a.m
For more information on the race or to register, volunteer, or to become a sponsor, visit runforbrad.org.
