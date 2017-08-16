City News
New HPD officer wins academic award at academy
The Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy recently celebrated the graduation of Session 133. The SWIC Police Academy is an intensive academic and physical training program designed to prepare recruits to enter a career in law enforcement. It is one of only six police academies in Illinois.
Officer Bradley R. Sutton of the Highland Police Department was the winner of the session’s Academic Honors Award.
For three and a half years, Sutton has worked for the department as an emergency dispatcher before he was hired as a patrol officer in March.
Tree Commission seeking members
The Highland Tree Commission is seeking applicants to serve on this advisory commission. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. Applicants must reside within the city’s corporate limits. Call 651-1386 for additional information.
The Arts
Hard Road to hold auditions for comedy, ‘Plaza Suite’
Sponsored by The Bank of Edwardsville, Hard Road Theatre announces auditions for its upcoming fall comedy, “Plaza Suite.”
Written by Neil Simon, “Plaza Suite” is a portrait of three different and unrelated couples who each occupy the same suite at the Plaza Hotel on successive evenings. A suburban couple take the suite while their house is being painted and it turns out to be the one in which they honeymooned 23 (or was it 24?) years before and was yesterday the anniversary, or is it today?
This wry tale of marriage in tatters is followed by the exploits of a Hollywood producer who, after three marriages, is looking for fresh fields. He calls a childhood sweetheart, now a suburban housewife, for a little diversion. Over the years she has idolized him from afar and is now more than the match he bargained. The last couple is a mother and father fighting about the best way to get their daughter out of the bathroom and down to the ballroom where guests await her or as mother yells, “I want you to come out of that bathroom and get married!”
“Plaza Suite” has roles for both men and women. Auditions will be held Monday, Aug. 21 and Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Highland Elementary School Auditorium, 1800 Lindenthal Ave. in Highland. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Those auditioning should be aware of any conflicts they have from Aug. 23 through Oct. 15. Performances of the play will be Oct. 6, 7, 8, 13, and 14.
If you have any questions about the show or would like more information, contact the producer, Tom Varner at 618-780-4444.
Hard Road Theatre Productions is a non-profit theatre organization committed to providing Highland and the surrounding area with high-quality, affordable, live theatre productions. For more information about “Plaza Suite” or Hard Road Theatre in general, please visit the Hard Road website at hardroad.org.
Meeting
League of Writers to talk publishing
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 in meeting room No. 2 at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. The topic for the meeting will be “How To Publish For Free.” Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts, up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, magazine, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the member readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at (618)-887-4797 or email www.schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at www.charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers/.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Aug. 21: Herb-roasted chicken, baby bakers, four-way mixed vegetables, frosted cake.
Tuesday, Aug. 22: Bow tie pasta with Italian sausage, tomatoes and cream, Italian tossed salad, chocolate layer dessert.
Wednesday, Aug. 23: Sliced turkey, gravy, cornbread dressing, vegetable medley, blueberry cobbler.
Thursday, Aug. 24: Salisbury steak, baked potato with sour cream, spinach bake, daffodil cake.
Friday, Aug. 25: Fish of the day, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, Mandarin oranges.
