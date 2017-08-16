Highland liquor store owner wants to build cafe that includes video gaming

If plans work out, the city will be gaining a new restaurant called the Spin-N-Win Cafe.
During its meeting Aug. 7, the Highland City Council voted to increase the number of class D2 liquor licenses from 10 to 11 permits. A D2 license allows restaurants to operate video gaming terminals. The council also approved the issuance of the additional license to Surjuit “Sunny” Tut, the owner of Tut Properties Inc. and Highland Liquor and Food Mart, located at 201 Walnut St.
In a letter to Mayor Joe Michaelis, Tut said he is in the process of negotiating with a chain food service provider in hopes of opening a restaurant called the Spin-N-Win Cafe.
Tut said he originally wanted to open the restaurant out of his existing business. But he decided it would not provide enough space, so instead he purchased a property at 213 Walnut St. with the intent of tearing down a dilapidated home and garage on the property. He said the plan is to construct a new structure for a restaurant.
The restaurant will eventually be connected to the liquor and food mart. The business will have 24 seats, divided amongst separate tables and nine bar stools for the bar area. Tut also plans to have a few gaming machines in the establishment.
Tut said he hopes to break ground for the build sometime in September.
Other business
Shared-use path
During City Manager Mark Latham’s staff report, he announced that the 2017 Transportation Alternatives Program has agreed to reimburse the city for a new shared-use path that will travel along Illinois Route 160 to U.S. Highway 40. Latham said the path will complete a safe route for students who live in the apartment complex near HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. At the moment, Highland Middle School and Highland High School students have to walk or ride their bikes in the street to go to and from school, according to Latham. He said the new path will help to keep students out of the road. The new route will also be handicap accessible.
Roundabout
Latham also announced that the Illinois Department of Transportation has signed off on the engineering for a new roundabout coming to the Broadway/St. Rose Road and Iberg Road/Veterans Honor Parkway intersection.
The Highland City Council approved engineering for the roundabout in March and the city was just waiting for approval from IDOT to continue. The state has agreed to pay for 90 percent of the $171,235 project. The financial agreement between the state and city was approved by the council during a meeting in June.
Latham said that all that is left for the city before construction starts is determining and purchasing the property needed to create right-of-way for the traffic circle. But he said the project is starting to come together.
“We’ve gone through the major hurdle,” Latham said.
Railroad culvert
The council approved a $11,550 preliminary agreement with the CSX railroad to review plans to modify a culvert under the Poplar Street train crossing. The city held a public meeting Aug. 9 to discuss the plans.
Annexation
The council approved a petition for annexation from Timothy and Lori Marsh for 2906 Hilltop Drive. Latham said that the Marshs wanted to connect their house to Highland sewers, which requires their property to be in the city limits.
Insurance
The council approved city’s intergovernmental cooperation contract (ICC). In late 2014, the city became covered by property and casualty insurance through the Illinois Municipal Risk Management Association (IMLRMA), which means the city had to enter into an ICC.
Each year before the city renews the agreement, city officials must complete a renewal packet outlining any changes in the contract. Changes to this packet included an updated ICC. Changes included the contract showing a seven member RMA board of directors as the governing and decision making body for the program. Notice for written withdrawals was also doubled from 60 to 120 days.
Bid rejection
The council rejected all bids for painting the outside of the Korte Recreation Center.
The council approved the letting of bids during a meeting July 3. In a memo, Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Rosen said that the five bids received were more expensive than what was initially anticipated. Upon further exploration, it was also determined the project would need more work than just painting the outside of the building, according to Rosen.
The project will be re-bid in the late winter when the city’s 2018-2019 fiscal year budget is discussed. In the meantime, Rosen said the city will work with PaintSmiths of St. Louis to work up a price for touching up the paint on the building in certain areas.
Electric service
The council approved a request from Nick Mintert, who lives at 3360 Hill Road. Mintert asked that the city provide his property power instead of the Ameren Illinois.
Truck bids
The council approved the letting of bids for a new truck body and hydraulically operated crane.
During the July 17 council meeting, the purchase of a new truck cab and chassis was OK’d. Once purchased, the body and crane will be added to the new truck. The Director of Public Works Joe Gillespie said in a memo that the truck will be used to maintain 27 pumps in different spots, and he thinks that number will increase with the upgrade of the Water Reclamation Facility. The crane will have a greater reach and better lifting capabilities, according to Gillespie.
