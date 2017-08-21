Jackson Hellmann portrays Rube Peters, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox in the Grantfork Homecoming Parade. Peters was born on March 15, 1885 in Grantfork. The theme of this year’s parade was “Good Ol’ Days in Grantfork” as the village celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
Victoria and Nicholas Meffert ride on the float in the Grantfork Homecoming Parade featuring the old general store
Laney (balcony), Morgan and Ella Schwarz ride on the float featuring the Windsor Hotel in the Grantfork Homecoming Parade. The hotel, which was part of the Diamond Mineral Springs resort, was built in 1891. The theme of this year’s parade was “Good Ol’ Days in Grantfork” as the village celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
In front, Haydyn Ernst and Tristyn Ernst, and in back, Koralyn Ernst, Emily Case and Jackson Case ride on the float featuring the Petry’s Phillips 66 gas station in the Grantfork Homecoming Parade. The theme of this year’s parade was “Good Ol’ Days in Grantfork” as the village celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
Alex Reinacher, Benson Lampe, Jase Reinacher, Owen Lansford, Blake Reinacher, Evan Lansford (baby) and Alayna Lansford ring on the float featuring Diamond Mineral Springs in the Grantfork Homecoming Parade. The theme of this year’s parade was “Good Ol’ Days in Grantfork” as the village celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
The choir was set to perform on a float in the Grantfork Homecoming Parade. The organist is Hayden Jackson. Choir members, front row, are Lily Thole, Trent Zobrist, Tyson Zobrist and Gus Thole; back row, Tiffany Cory, Reese Bolen and Morgan Langendorf. The theme of this year’s parade was “Good Ol’ Days in Grantfork” as the village celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
The rock quarry was featured on one float in the Grantfork Homecoming Parade. In front are , Landon Hader, Leann Skogley and Addy Litteken. In back are Nolan Litteken, Kinze Skogley and Mya Litteken. The theme of this year’s parade was “Good Ol’ Days in Grantfork” as the village celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
From left, Ava Grotefendt, Peyton Gvillo, Hayden Gvillo and Stella Grotefendt ride aboard the Shell gas station float in the Grantfork Homecoming Parade. The theme of this year’s parade was “Good Ol’ Days in Grantfork” as the village celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
Morgan and and Mason Goestenkors ride aboard the IGA Store float in the Grantfork Homecoming Parade. The theme of this year’s parade was “Good Ol’ Days in Grantfork” as the village celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
Kyler and Kollin Jansen ride aboard the wagon shop float in the Grantfork Homecoming Parade. The theme of this year’s parade was “Good Ol’ Days in Grantfork” as the village celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
The original Grantfork Panther, Bob Schrumpf, was on the float celebrating the local school in the Grantfork Homecoming Parade. The theme of this year’s parade was “Good Ol’ Days in Grantfork” as the village celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. Also pictured, in front from left, are Drew, Coreena and Jack Grotefendt. In back are Ellie and Nora Kampwerth.
Weder Sales was peddling pedal tractors in the Grantfork Homecoming Parade. Front row from left are Elizabeth Schwarz, Emma Jackson and Tommy Jackson. In the wagon is John Schwarz. In the back are Christian Schwarz and Katie Schwarz. The theme of this year’s parade was “Good Ol’ Days in Grantfork” as the village celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
Bartender Taylor Dressler serves up drinks to, from left, Cooper, Morgan and Parker Dressler, on a float featuring an old time saloon in the Grantfork Homecoming Parade. The theme of this year’s parade was “Good Ol’ Days in Grantfork” as the village celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
Levi Schoen drives a truck for the feed store during the Grantfork Homecoming Parade.
Provided