First day of school in Highland

Kim Hamel hugs her son Lucas Donahue, 7, on his first day of second grade at Highland Primary School. Aug. 16 marked the first day of school for all of the schools in Highland Community Unit School District No. 5.
Megan Braa
Lance Dunn, 6, gets a hug from his mom, Samantha Dunn and his little sister Maddie, 4, on his first day of first grade at Highland Primary School. Aug. 16 marked the first day of school for all of the schools in Highland Community Unit School District No. 5.
Adler Weder, 4, and Aden Weder, 7, rolls up to Aden’s first day of first grade at Highland Primary School in style. Their dad, Andy Weder, peddles the bicycle. Aug. 16 marked the first day of school for all of the schools in Highland Community Unit School District No. 5.
Braelyn Hollenberg, 7, hugs her brother Jayse Hollenberg, 4, on her first day of second grade at Highland Primary School. Aug. 16 marked the first day of school for all of the schools in Highland Community Unit School District No. 5.
Lisa Pacatte takes a picture of her daughter Arianna Johnson, 7, on her first day of second grade at Highland Primary School. Aug. 16 marked the first day of school for all of the schools in Highland Community Unit School District No. 5.
Jamie Kuykendall comforts her daughter Raegan Kuykendall, 6, on her first day of first grade at Highland Primary School. Aug. 16 marked the first day of school for all of the schools in Highland Community Unit School District No. 5.
Josh Barber takes a selfie with his son Glavin Barber, 7, on his first day of second grade at Highland Primary School. Aug. 16 marked the first day of school for all of the schools in Highland Community Unit School District No. 5.
Tiffany Warner hugs her son Cameron Wylie,7, as he departs for his first day of second grade at Highland Primary School. Aug. 16 marked the first day of school for all of the schools in Highland Community Unit School District No. 5.
Ginny Weiss walks Peyton Weiss, 7, as she bites her nails walking to the door of Highland Primary School for her first day of second grade. Aug. 16 marked the first day of school for all of the schools in Highland Community Unit School District No. 5.
Dayton Heilig, 6, hops out of the car and off to his first day of first grade at Alhambra Primary School. Aug. 16 marked the first day of school for all of the schools in Highland Community Unit School District No. 5.
