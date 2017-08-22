The solar eclipse at Louis Latzer Library

Buck Robben looks through a telescope at the Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library. The library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland, held an eclipse viewing party on Aug. 21 with snacks and telescopes equipped with filters.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Jeff and Amber Hoepker view the eclipse on the lawn of the Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library. The library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland, held an eclipse viewing part on Aug. 21 with snacks and telescopes equipped with filters.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
The solar eclipse through a telescope at the Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library. The library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland, held an eclipse viewing party on Aug. 21 with snacks and telescopes equipped with filters. This is the first time in almost 100 years that a total solar eclipse has traveled coast to coast in the United States, and it might be the last one for another century according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The eclipse “ path of totality” passed through parts of southern Illinois, though Highland was not in the bounds. The solar eclipse began locally at 11:50 a.m. and ended around 2:44 p.m., with but the peak time for the eclipse occurring at 1:18 p.m.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Members of the community gathered on the lawn at the Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library. The library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland, held an eclipse viewing part on Aug. 21 with snacks and telescopes equipped with filters.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Lucas and Leah Frey look through their special solar eclipse safety glasses at the Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library. The library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland, held an eclipse viewing part on Aug. 21 with snacks and telescopes equipped with filters.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Brian Pokojski holds his daughter Ella up to a telescope at the Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library. The library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland, held an eclipse viewing part on Aug. 21 with snacks and telescopes equipped with filters.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com