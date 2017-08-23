HHS class of 1977 holds reunion

Road Work
Streets to close for construction at former gas station
From Aug. 28 through Sept. 1, construction will be taking place at the Frey Kountry Store on 6th Street, resulting in temporary road closures for through traffic along 6th Street, 7th Street, and Washington Street. If you have any questions or concerns, contact the city of Highland’s Building and Zoning Division at 618-654-7115.
IDOT plan work on Route 143
Work began on Monday to resurface Illinois Route 143 in Highland from Cherry Street to near Interstate 70.
The asphalt work is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting. Until then, the road will be intermittently restricts to one lane during daylight hours. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers.
The contractor for the project is Microsurfacing Contractors from Bridgeton, Mo.
School news
Developmental screenings set for pre-K
Children ages 3 and 4 may receive a free screening to determine if they would benefit by attending pre-kindergarten in the Highland School District. Call Mary Korte at 618-654-2017, ext. 2001 at Highland Primary if your are interested in having your child screened. The next screening dates will be Aug. 24 and 25. Current pre-K students will not be in attendance on these days.
Fundraisers
Partners for Pets to host glow bingo
Partners for Pets will hold a glow bingo from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Highland IL Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 State Route 143 in Highland. Admission is $25. Ticket information can be found online at partnersforpetsil.givezooks.com. Paid admission includes everything you will need to play. There will be cash prizes, a silent auction, booze barrel raffle, and 50-50. You must be 18 to play.
Someone at the Lory is gonna get a pie in the face
The Lory Theater has started a community outreach fundraiser to help raise money for four local organizations. The managers at the theater, Justin McLaughlin, Tiesha Klostermann, Lex Lohman and Donald Cruse are competing to raise the most funds for their selected organizations. But here’s the kicker, the ‘winner’ will get a whipped cream pie to the face.
Money can be donated during theater hours. There will be four buckets, each has a picture of a manager on it and coincides with their chosen charity. McLaughlin chose the Highland Rotary Club, Klostermann represents the Lions Club, Lohman the Highland Animal Shelter and last but not least, Cruse will be supporting Leaps of Love.
The Pie in the Face event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Lory Theater. The totals will be counted and whoever has raised the most funds for their organization will be pied. A video explaining the event can be found on the theater’s Facebook page.
Meeting
Garden club to have membership appreciation
On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Highland Garden Club will have its annual membership appreciation and new member drive. Club dues of $10 may be paid at this time. The meeting will be held at the home of Joe and Pat Roti Roti, located at 13641 Bavarian Way in Highland. An optional, self-guided prairie walk to view dragonflies will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. A 6 p.m. meeting will be held with a yard and greenhouse tour at 7. Call 654-5987 for more details.
Fun
Card party set at VFW
The Highland VFW Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a card part at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the post home. Euchre, pinochle and bunco will be played. Admission is $1. Hot sandwiches and homemade pies and cakes will be available.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
▪ Monday, Aug. 28: Turkey and noodles, buttered peas, side salad with dressing, frosted brownie á la mode.
▪ Tuesday, Aug. 29: Pepper beef patty, mashed sweet potatoes, creamed spinach, lemon layer dessert.
▪ Wednesday, Aug. 30: Oven-roasted chicken, Parmesan noodles, country green beans with bacon and onion, fruit crumble.
▪ Thursday, Aug. 31: Smothered pork chop, fried potatoes, sauteed cabbage, tropical fruit with whipped topping.
▪ Friday, Sept. 1: Beef Teriyaki, steamed rice, Oriental vegetables, banana cream pie.
