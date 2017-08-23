Prayers permanently penned into new pregnancy center in Highland

These prayers will never be seen, but the hope is they will always be felt.
On Aug. 7, “prayer warriors,” volunteers and supporters gathered at future home of the Relevant Pregnancy Options Center, located at 2653 Plaza Drive in Highland, to inscribe Bible verses and personal prayers onto the concrete base for the floor and in the doorways of building, which is currently under construction.
“It was a very special time and a moving time for those who got to participate,” said Tricia Blasdel, executive director of the Christian ministry that focuses on giving support and counseling to newly pregnant women and parents in need.
Each prayer was specifically picked with the center’s clients in mind, according to Blasdel.
“We just felt this was a good way to take God’s Word and wrap it around our clients and the people that will be coming into the center,” Blasdel said.
Once the flooring is put down and the door frames are set, the verses will be sealed beneath, unable to be seen. But it is hoped they will help lift up whomever walks over them.
“Even though our clients will not know that all of this is under the floor, or on the door frames, we will know it is there,” Blasdel said.
Blasdel said construction on the building, for which ground was broken two months ago, is ahead of schedule. An opening date is expected by the end of September.
The center has been in limbo for almost a year, waiting for a new location to house their non-profit, Two months ago, the center broke the ground for its new building and progress is coming along. Blasdel said the center
Blasdel said they only have to raise between $35,000 and $50,000 to be able to move in without debt.
“We’re praying that that can still come in even before we move in,” Blasdel said.
The ministry is also seeking some donations of furniture for its offices and men’s classroom room. They are also asking for a fridge, stove, microwave, and a range hood to go in the break room.
“We’ve never had a break room, so we are really excited about that,” Blasdel said.
