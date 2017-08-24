Victory in World War II was celebrated in Highland with a program on the Square

Victory against Germany in May 1945 was called “VE Day” for “Victory in Europe,” but it was overshadowed because the war against Japan was still raging.
Paul Siegrist had been wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, Germany’s last major offensive before the end of the war, and died in France. Also wounded were Elmer Kombrink, Russell Keilbach, Warren Gansmann, Vincent Keller and Elmer Luber.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt died at Hot Springs, Ga., shocking the nation and world. Vice President Harry Truman was sworn in as president.
Truman authorized the dropping of the atomic bombs on Japan — first on Hiroshima, then on Nagasaki. I always loved Truman, as the atomic bombs not only saved my life, plus about a million American service personnel also. Many would have died if we would have had to invade Japan.
These two atomic bombs brought a sudden end to World War II on Sept. 2, 1945. (Come to the Highland Home Museum on Sept. 2, 2017, between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., and help us celebrate VJ Day.)
Meanwhile, in Highland, contractor Charles Haldi Sr. defeated contractor Clarence “Tabby” Stocker for mayor.
VJ Day was officially celebrated at the Square in Highland with the new mayor, the American Legion, its auxiliary and the pastors of the Highland churches taking part in an impressive program.
A few days, later Bruce Callen was finely freed after four years in a Japanese prisoner of war camp. Neal Rood, who had been missing since 1943, was officially declared dead.
Eugene “Gene” Bucheim, local Rationing Board chairman, received word that he could close the office and the government said meat rationing would end in October 1945.
Servicemen and servicewomen were coming home in bunches, as they would accumulate their necessary points for discharge.
By July 1945, Christ “C.J.” Hug, bought the old “Sleepy” Brunner bowling alleys on Broadway from John Kline. C.J. Hug promptly enlarged it to eight alleys and then added automatic pin spotters. The new name was “Broadway Recreation,” and it became a popular spot. (Harris Funeral Home sponsored a team there, until it burned down in 1955.)
Hug also assured the public he would open the swimming pool at Lindendale Park
Glenn “Hawk” Murray, son of Roy Murray, a former teacher, then an accountant on the west side of the Square, was installed as commander of the American Legion.
Dr. Robert L. Holcombe and family moved from Marine, and he joined Dr. Earl S. Meloy in medical practice at Broadway and Pine.
The Highland National Bank was offering farm loans at 4 percent.
Norman “Nat” Tuffli Sr. bought out Alvin Collins and joined Jack Knoebel and Ray “Red” Schneider as owners of Hagnauer & Knoebel Hardware, which had originally started by C. Paul Chipron in 1875.
The Rev. William B. Steele, pastor of the Congregational Church, was in charge of the national war clothing drive, benefiting the people of Europe, China and the Philippines, with their donations.
The Rev. Otto Bassler was resigned as pastor of the Evangelical Church and moved to Waterloo.
The Rev. Karl Breehue became the pastor of the Hope Lutheran Church.
Josias G. Bardill, former owner of the Highland Store Co. (later called the Highland Cash Store), sold his lots at Broadway and Chestnut to Arthur Bellm for Bellm Truck Lines.
The 4-5-6 Co. moved to White City, just west of Michael’s Restaurant is today. It’s now Windows on Broadway.
Julius Spindler sold the Highland Embroidery Works buildings to Nevco of Greenville for the manufacture of air-conditioning units.
As 1945 came to a close, “White City” was officially annexed to Highland.
Veterinarian Dr. Larry A. Hill moved to Highland and opened his office.
Orville Winet sold the Western Auto Store on Broadway to Dick Rhea, later owned by Clinton and Shirley Strebel Rood, followed by Dennis Hoefle. (When Hoefle’s closed the Western Auto Store, I purchased 28 feet of shelving, which held the start of my Highland memorabilia collection, six boxes high in our basements, until we started our Highland Home Museum in 2016).
Just another reminder: The Highland Home Museum will be open the Saturday, Sept. 2, starting at 1:30 p.m., with last tour starting at 3:30. Remember this is VJ Day, 2017, come celebrate with at the Highland Home Museum.
Comments