Kirchenfest is set for this weekend in Highland

St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland will celebrate its 47th annual Kirchenfest this weekend.
The festival will run Aug. 25-27 on the church grounds at 1412 9th St.
Things kick off on Friday night with beer and food stands opening at 5:30 p.m.
The Mega Flea Market will also be open from 6 to 9 p.m. for a pre-sale (admission $5).
A bags tournament has been added this year, starting at 6 p.m.
Kirk von Fest & Friends with Highland High School Varsity Dance & Cheerleaders will preform in the north tent from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Meanwhile, “The Hair Syndicate Band” will rock the south tent from 7 to 11 p.m.
The grounds will open back up Saturday morning, with the traditional Bavarian skillet breakfast being served from 7:30 to 10 a.m. The Strassenlauf 10K and 5K races will also start on Lemon Street at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 2K Strassenlauf run/walk, which begins at 9 a.m. The rest of the day will be filled with all the usual Kirchenfest fun, games, food and live entertainment, with “Baywolfe” ending the night at midnight in the south tent.
On Sunday, the festival will reopen with a 10 a.m. outdoor Polka Mass. A chicken dinner will follow from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while the “Dixie Jazz Kings” stroll the grounds from 3 to 7 p.m. The fun will continue all day long, until the last band finishes at 8 p.m.
Attractions
Auction
The Kirchenfest Auction is truly unique because of the wide variety of unusual items offered. Look for celebrity sports memorabilia, weekend vacation trips, an eight-foot pizza, dinner parties, professional sporting event tickets, dinners at local and famous restaurants, steaks, antiques and furniture. MasterCard and Visa may be used at the auction, which begins on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 9:30 a.m. The full auction list can be seen online on the Kirchenfest auction page.
Mega Flea Market
St. Paul School’s gymnasium is the site of the Kirchenfest Flea Market. Fancy yourself a bargain hunter? Well, this is your paradise. You’ll find bargains galore throughout the weekend.
Want to get a head start on your bargain shopping? The Flea Market pre-sale is held Friday, Aug, 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission to the pre-sale is $5.
Flea market hours on Saturday are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Strassenlauf Run
The Strassenlauf Run will take place on Saturday starting with the 10K and 5K Strassenlauf at 7:30 a.m. The 2K walk/run starts will be at 9 a.m. The races will start and finish at St. Paul Catholic Church grounds. Runners of all skill levels are welcome to compete. Entry is $30. There are no refunds. Early packet pick-up will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Day-of-race packet pick-up begins at 6:30 a.m.
Trophies will be given to first overall male and female finishers in the 5K and 2K. More than 130 custom-cast medallions given to top age group finishers, 5K & 2K. An awards ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. in south tent.
For further information contact Sharon Schmitz at 618-792-4577 or Sarah Wiegman at 618-651-0047. Make checks payable to Kirchenfest Strassenlauf.
Tour of Brats Bike
The “Tour of Brats” bicycle race is a take on the “Tour de France.” The 25-mile bike route follows roads around Highland. While eating bratwurst is not necessary, at the end of the race, the rider is awarded a one minute time credit for each bratwurst eaten, at a two-brat maximum. Registration for the event is on Sunday at 7 a.m., and the ride is later that morning at 9 a.m.
Raffles
The Kirchenfest is known for a variety of Raffles. Tickets will be available on the grounds all weekend.. This year, you can buy raffle tickets for a chance to win:
▪ A brand new 2017 Ford Focus S or $15,000
▪ A vacation to Florida Walt Disney World or Hawaii or Napa Valley California
▪ A handmade quilt
▪ Half steer
▪ Whole hog
Raffle winners will be announced on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.
Kirchen Kraft Korner
Browse for some of the finest crafts around at the Kirchen Kraft Korner. You’ll find unique items and great deals. Be sure to drop by the crafter’s tent on Kirchenfest weekend. The hours will be Saturday, 9 a.m. to close and Sunday 10 a.m. to close.
Bingo
Bingo will be played on Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 7:30 p.m.
Jass Tournament
Sponsored by Tri Ford Inc., Wayne Sackett of Coldwell Bankers and Terra Properties, the annual Jass tournament will be on Sunday at 11 a.m. There will be seven games this year with eight deals (twice around the table). The entry fee is $20 per player, unless post marked after Aug. 24; then it will be $25. There are no refunds for entry fees. Prizes are determined by the number of entries and the team sign up form can be found on the Kirchenfest website.
Band Lineup
▪ “The Hair Syndicate Band” (Friday, Aug. 25 from 7 to 11 p.m. in the south tent)
▪ “Dixie Jazz Kings” (Saturday, Aug. 26, strolling the grounds from 4 to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m.)
▪ “Buffalo Road” (Saturday, Aug. 26 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the south tent)
▪ “Black Top Boulevard” (Saturday, Aug. 26 from 7:30 p.m. to midnight in the north tent)
▪ “Baywolfe” (Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 p.m. to midnight in the south tent)
▪ “The Good Times Band” (Sunday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the south tent)
▪ “The Jorrells” (Sunday, Aug. 27 from 12:30 to 5 p.m. in the north tent)
▪ “St. Paul Viking Band and Viking Choir” (Sunday, Aug. 27 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the south tent)
▪ “The Chapman Brothers” (Sunday, Aug. 27 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the south tent)
▪ “The Fabulous Motown Revue” (Sunday, Aug. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the south tent)
Games and Rides
Kirchenfest also features games and rides for both children and parents.
The games this year are bingo, Frogger, Speed Pitch, a duck pond, 1913 Race Horse, Crazy Ball, The Pig Race, Skeeball, putt-putt golf, Beer Stein Hoopla, and I Dood It.
Rides will include a slide, tub ride, wrecking ball and whirley bird.
Dodgeball
Recess is back. Dodgeball will be located on the grassy lot east of the parish center. Kirchenfest Dodgeball features a “stingless” foam ball and new game types in addition to traditional rules. Ages 13 and up are allowed to play, and there is no need to register or form a team.
Mass
Mass will be held four times over the Kirchenfest weekend. On Saturday, Mass is inside the church at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday will also hold two Masses, one inside the church at 7:30 a.m. and a special outdoor polka Mass at 10 a.m.
Food
Chicken dinner
Enjoy some of the best fried chicken around with all the family-style fixin’s like mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw and more. Afterward, care for your sweet tooth with your choice of homemade cakes or pies. The best part? Your meal will be served in the clean, air-conditioned Parish Center by some of the friendliest people around. The chicken dinner runs from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. MasterCard and Visa may be used at the chicken dinner. A drive-through and carry-out service will also be available on the corner of 9th and Lemon streets.
Bavarian Skillet
Make sure you don’t forget to grab a meal at the Bavarian Skillet stand. Enjoy a traditional German dish consisting of pork sausage, fried red skin potato, green pepper, onion and sweet Bavarian kraut. Kirchenfest is famous for featuring this unique cooking tradition. The meal is prepared on two huge skillets made exclusively for the Kirchenfest. The skillets are one-inch thick and weigh 528 pounds each. Don’t leave our festival without seeing these skillets for yourself. German music will be playing and cowbells will ring when the skillets start sizzling.
Kirchenspuds
New to Kirchenfest this year are Kirchenspuds, which are spiral cut potato fries that are piled high and seasoned. This new Kirchenfest favorite makes taste buds dance.
Other food
At the Kirchenfest, you’ll find different food stands located all over the grounds, which are available all weekend. Bring your appetite. You’ll have the opportunity to choose from a wide variety of foods such as bratwurst, gyros, steakburgers, handmade pizza, pork steaks, German potato salad, potato pancakes, ice cream, funnel cakes, desserts from Cose Dolci Bakery, and more.
Beverages
At the Kirchenfest, you’ll find plenty of cool drinks to quench your thirst, including a variety of sodas and beer — and what’s a German festival without some beer, right? Looking for something more sophisticated? Join a friend and step into the wine garden to “celebrate the grape.”
