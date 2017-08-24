Public hearings set for proposed sales tax increases in Highland

The city of Highland will have three separate public hearings on Tuesday, Sept. 5 on the idea of creating three new business districts for the purpose of levying a new sales tax within them.
In July, the City Council approved a $41,900 contract with the Edwardsville-based economic consulting company Moran Economic Development to explore the creation of new business districts.
A state new law called the Business District Development and Redevelopment Act allows non-home rule municipalities, including Highland, to increase sales taxes within such areas by up to 1 percent.
Highland’s total sales tax rate currently 7.85 percent. A 1 percent sales tax increase would push that total rate to 8.85 percent on certain retail goods. Items such as cars, groceries that are prepared at home and medical goods, both prescription and non-prescription, would not be subject to the tax. Still, estimates are the extra tax could bring an extra $1 million into the city’s coffers. City leaders have said the money would be earmarked for a new public safety building, as well as funding private economic development within the business districts.
As it is currently envisioned, Business District A would incorporate Northtown and areas along Walnut Street and U.S. 40. The hearing on that proposed district will be at 5:30 p.m.
The downtown area and areas along Broadway and Highland Road would be District B. That hearing is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.
The third would be centered along Frank Watson Parkway, much of which is still undeveloped. The hearing for that area, a.k.a. District C, will be at 6 p.m.
After all the hearings, regular City Council meeting will then begin at 7 p.m.
