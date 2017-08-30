Highland News Briefs: Senior Fair set at Weinheimer Center

Around Town
Senior Fair set at Weinheimer
State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, will host his fourth annual Senior Citizen Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Weinheimer Community Building, located at 1100 Main St. in Highland, from 9 to 11 a.m. The fair is free and open to the public.
Attendees at this year’s free Senior Fair will receive helpful guides, literature, and other resources from various government agencies and local businesses. Staff from the General Assembly will be available to talk with constituents about their questions. Refreshments will be provided and attendees are encouraged to sign-in for a chance to win a door prize at the end of the event.
Hospital auxiliary only taking limited book donations
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary sincerely thanks everyone for their donations of used books over the years. Unfortunately, due to the overwhelming number of books the auxiliary receives on a daily basis, the group is no longer able to accept truckloads of books. The auxiliary will not accept more than three boxes per delivery, since the organization no longer has storage space and manpower is limited.
Also, the auxiliary will no longer accept certain categories of books, including no more religious, health related, reference, dictionaries, encyclopedia sets, home improvement, or craft books. Magazines of any type are not accepted, nor are VHS tapes or cassettes.
However, the auxiliary will gladly accept any clean, odor-free, hardback or paperback fiction, non-fiction, children’s, cookbooks, biographies, history or sports books, jigsaw puzzles of all sizes, CDs and DVDs.
The auxiliary prides itself on the quality of books it re-sells at its semi-annual Used Book Sale. The funds generated from our used book sales help support the hospital.
The Arts
Heartland Community Chorus announces season schedule
Just in time for its fifth season, the former Highland Community Chorus is pleased to announce a name change: HCC will now stand for Heartland Community Chorus. The membership of HCC collectively decided to adopt a name that is more inclusive to represent the variety of communities from which its singers come.
In conjunction with the new name, HCC is also announcing its new season: Celebrate Five, a celebration of HCC’s fifth year.
The festivities began with Celebrate Five!, a a wine and cheese party for HCC patrons, on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Windows on Broadway in Highland.
The next event will be the Halloween Trivia Night, a fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Highland’s Masonic Temple.
The HCC’s annual Christmas concert — titled “On December Twenty-Fifth, Sing!” — will be presented twice: once on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at Trenton United Church of Christ, and again on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland.
A new event this season, HCC will host a St. Patty’s Day Party with Mrs. Murphy and the Gang, featuring The Irish Aires, a gala fundraiser, on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at Highland’s Lindendale Park Ballroom.
HCC’s annual spring concert, “Five Choral Treasures,” will be presented Saturday, April 14, 2018, 7:30 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, and again on Sunday, April 15 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland.
The season will wrap up with Five and Change, the much-anticipated annual pops concert, on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. at Highland Elementary Auditorium.
Season tickets for the three concerts are available on the Highland Community Chorus website, highlandcommunitychorus.org. Individual tickets for each concert are $15, with children under 15 free. Season tickets cost $30 for three concerts, for a savings of $15.
Sponsorships and contributions are welcome at any time.
JOY Singers to begin 2017 fall season
If you are a “Just Older Youth” who likes to sing and spread a little joy to those in nursing homes and assisted living, plan to join the JOY Singers on Oct. 2 at noon. JOY Singers will begin their fall season with a light luncheon at the First Baptist Church on Poplar Street in Highland. A luncheon will be at noon with a short meeting following. Old music from the spring program will be collected and new music for the Christmas season will be handed out. Rehearsal will begin at 1:30 p.m., following the meeting, and will go to 2:30 p.m. Rehearsals will be Mondays through October from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A schedule of performances will be handed out at one of the practices. New people are welcome to be a part of the JOY Singers.
If you have any questions, call Shirley Dietz at 618-972-1546 or the church office at 618-654-4145.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Sept. 4: Labor Day Holiday.
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Taco salad, Mexican corn, cornbread, strawberry fluff.
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Shepherd’s pie, baked Lima beans, dinner roll, Swedish pears.
Thursday, Sept. 7: Fried shrimp, hush puppies, crunchy bacon cole slaw, fruit crisp.
Friday, Sept. 8: Breaded chicken patty on bun, lettuce and tomato, broccoli and cauliflower salad, hash brown casserole, ice cream.
Comments