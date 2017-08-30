City learns it has not owned park for 30 years

Hoffman Park located at the corner of Washington Street and 2nd Street in Highland. Recently, it was discovered that the city has not had a claim to three pieces of property that Hoffman Park and pieces of land sit on. The properties was originally dedicated to the city in 1987, but the city attorney at the time failed to record the land dedication, according to City Manager Mark Latham. A land-put agreement approved by the Highland City Council on Aug. 21, gave pieces of that land back to the city at no cost. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com