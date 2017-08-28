Orthopedic surgeon to see patients in Highland
Dr. Peter Bonutti from the Bonutti Clinic in Effingham is now among the medical staff at HSHS St. Joseph’s Highland.
Dr. Bonutti began seeing patients by appointment in the hospital’s Specialty Clinic on Aug. 24.
Orthopedics is the care of the musculoskeletal system. This includes bones, joints, ligaments, muscles, nerves and the spine. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat trauma, degenerative diseases, infections, congenital disorders and sports injuries.
The Bonutti Clinic was founded in Effingham in 1989, and has gone on to provide world-class clinical care and orthopedic surgery expertise. According to their website, bonutticlinic.com, the practice has “grown from just three employees to more than 170, including individuals who work at the clinic as well as those who service the patient care businesses that have spun off from it.”
Dr. Bonutti graduated from University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio. He completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Cleveland Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio. Along with his subspecialty training in sports medicine, Dr. Bonutti has completed a shoulder and elbow fellowship.
For information about scheduling an appointment with Dr. Bonutti during his clinic in Highland, contact 800-798-3519.
Red Cross to have local blood drives
Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O negative and O positive, are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage.
The Red Cross has set the following local blood drives:
Donors are urged to make an appointment to donate using the free Blood Donor App, online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag #SavingLivesLooksGood to share their new looks and invite others to give.
▪ Sept. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Phoenix Physical Therapy, 3 Ultraway Drive in Highland;
▪ Sept. 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Fireman & Legion Hall, 610 W. Main, in Alhambra Township Park.
▪ Sept. 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Aviston Elementary School, 350 South Hull St. in Aviston;
▪ Sept. 12 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Nicholas Church, 401 East State St. in Pocahontas;
▪ Sept. 12 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Marine United Church of Christ, 111 N. Center St. in Marine;
▪ Sept. 13 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 575 North Main St. in Breese; and
▪ Sept. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th St. in Greenville.
HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois offering volunteer training in Highland
Are you a person who enjoys helping others, and bringing peace and comfort to those in need? Then HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois would like you to consider joining their organization in becoming a hospice volunteer to visit patients, providing companionship and caring for them and their families.
HSHS Hospice is having a free volunteer training session on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the St. Clare Room at St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. This training is open to anyone interested in becoming a hospice volunteer for HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois. Light snacks will be provided.
HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois exists to bring peace, comfort and dignity to the patient on those last days of life by making the patient as physically, emotionally, and spiritually comfortable as possible, and enabling the patient to remain at home as long as possible with minimal disruption to normal activities. HSHS Hospice is looking for compassionate, caring individuals who are willing to volunteer to bring companionship and respite to hospice patients and their families.
There are a variety of volunteer positions available:
▪ Home Care: Visiting with the patient in their home at least once a week to provide companionship, a listening ear, comfort care and emotional support. Volunteers provide respite and emotional support for the caregiver.
▪ Bereavement: After the patient passes, a 13-month bereavement follow-up for the primary caregiver is provided. This period consists of volunteer telephone calls, cards sent on important dates and special occasions, or visits. Ideal for people who are good listeners.
▪ Clerical: Office help is needed. Volunteers make calls, file, make copies, stuff envelopes, etc.
▪ Spiritual Care: Pastors and lay people volunteer to provide spiritual support to patients and their families when requested.
Pre-registration for the training is not required, but encouraged. To register for the training or to find out more about becoming an HSHS Hospice volunteer, call Valerie Engelbart, Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, at 217-246-4167. For more information about HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois, visit hshshospice.org.
Holy Family Health Center welcomes new nurse practitioners
HSHS Holy Family Health Center, affiliated with HSHS Medical Group, is pleased to welcome Aften Wessel, FNP, to their family of providers. Specializing in family medicine, Wessel sees patients of all ages at 101 Healthcare Drive in Greenville.
Wessel earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing/Quincy University, and a master’s degree in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis.
As a primary care provider, Wessel will care for patients of all ages and offer a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams, well-woman exams and chronic illness management.
HSHS Holy Family Health Center offers same-day appointments. Depending on the level of care needed and the time of day when a patient calls, they will be seen the same day. If a patient calls our office before noon, we’ll offer a same-day appointment, and if a patient calls after noon, we’ll offer an appointment for the next day.
To schedule an appointment, call 618-664-2531. For more information, visit HSHSMedicalGroup.org.
