Parent calls primary school to say her kid had a bomb

A bomb threat prompted the evacuation Tuesday morning of Alhambra Primary School, but the threat turned out to be a hoax. No one was injured.
“We had a bomb threat by phone this morning, and the authorities were contacted,” Highland School District Superintendent Mike Sutton said on Tuesday.
The school in northeastern Madison County, which has 151 students in pre-kindergarten to third grade, just had an evacuation drill on Aug. 29.
The school secretary sent out the following email to parents at 8:46 a.m.: “We are doing a precautionary evacuation of this school this morning. I will email you all as soon as I have more information that I can share.”
Sutton said a parent called the school to say her child had a bomb in a backpack. Students were massed in the gym waiting to head to class when the call came in.
“Alhambra Primary became aware of a potential bomb threat during student drop-off time this morning,” a press release from the district said. “As a precaution, all students were moved to the gymnasium while a backpack was transported away from the building and investigated by authorities. As a further precaution, students were moved off-campus and a building search conducted. Following these actions, we are able to report that all students are safe and the building clear. Students returned to classrooms at 10:15 a.m.”
Once the students were evacuated, authorities searched the backpack in question and also brought in an Illinois Secretary of State Police K-9 to sweep the building.
“We conducted a search just to put everyone’s mind at ease,” said Madison County Sheriff Capt. William Dimitroff.
No evidence of any type of explosive was found, Sutton said.
“It turned out the threat was not credible,” Sutton said.
Dimitroff said the investigation into the source of the threat was ongoing.
Curt Libbra: 618-654-2366, ext 21
Comments