Around the Area: Soil and Water Conservation District holding pond fish sale

Edwardsville
Soil and Water Conservation District holding pond fish sale
The Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District is taking orders for its pond fish sale. This sale is for those pond owners that have an established fish population and need to supplement some species. The species available are channel catfish, albino catfish, redear, hybrid sunfish, bluegill, largemouth bass, fathead minnows, crappie and triploid grass carp.
Friday, Sept. 22 is the deadline to order and pay for all of the fish, except grass carp. The due date is Sept. 15 for grass carp.
The pick-up location is the USDA Service Center parking lot at 7205 Marine Road (Illinois 143) in Edwardsville. The fish truck will be on the parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 to 9 a.m.
For more information on the sale, call the SWCD office at 618-656-7300, ext. 3, between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Film crew descends on Madison County Courthouse, other locations
Twentieth Century Fox filmed a scene at the Madison County Courthouse on Thursday night, Aug. 31 for their upcoming supernatural crime thriller movie “The Empty Man.”
Film crews started setting up Thursday morning as employees arrived for work at the courthouse.
Filming began around 10 p.m. Thursday, and crews were in area for about three days. Filming was also be done at a house in Edwardsville and the Chain of Rocks Bridge.
James Syrek, a location scout who requested permission to use the courthouse earlier this month, said the courthouse is being used as the exterior of a police station.
Crews shot overnight for the movie, which stars James Badge Dale, known for his roles in World War Z, The Departed and Iron Man 3, and is based on Cullen Brunn’s graphic novel about an ex-cop searching for a missing girl.
Property tax payments are due
Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the second installment of their tax bill is coming due.
“With the holiday weekend approaching, I want to remind everyone that the second of four tax installments will be due Sept. 6,” Slusser said.
Slusser reminds taxpayers there are multiple ways to pay: at one of our participating collector banks or credit unions throughout the county, by mail, through your financial institution’s online bill pay service, the treasurer’s website at madcotreasurer.org, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville. If paid by mail, letters must be postmarked on or before Sept. 6.
If paying online, taxpayers can make an immediate payment or schedule all remaining payments. There is a $1.50 convenience fee when paying by E-Check or a 2.5 percent convenience fee when paying by credit or debit card. These fees are not collected by the Treasurer’s Office, but rather the payment processor.
Scheduled installments are automatically withdrawn from the taxpayer’s checking or savings account on Sept. 6, Oct. 6 and Dec. 6. Taxpayers who are planning to set up their installments must do so by September 5th for it to withdraw on the due date.
The Treasurer’s Office is responsible for overseeing the collection of approximately $402.5 million that is distributed to more than 220 taxing districts.
For more information or questions contact the Treasurer’s Office at 618-692-6260.
Marine
Historical Society to meet
The next meeting of the Marine Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at Marine Township Senior Citizen Building, at 101 E. Silver St. in Marine
The guest speaker will be Mike Stith, publisher of “One Legacy: The Family Historian Journal.” Stith publishes his journal to share stories as a way of preserving and sharing family, as well as community, memories and history. His free publication is available at some area businesses. Everyone is invited to attend.
Library Board welcomes new member
At the July board meeting, the Marine Library Board welcomed Jennifer Hobbs-Zahn as a new library board member.
Other members of the library board are president Sandee Kershner, vice president Roberta Simmons, secretary Christine Molitor, treasurer Thelma Vernatti, and members Betty Criley, Richard Millett, Terry Robertson, Marie Rehg, and Jennifer Zahn.
Other library issues discussed at the July meeting included proposed activities for the coming year and how best to inform parents of upcoming events for young readers.
A 2016 grant from Highland Area Community Foundation allowed the library to purchase a large selection of books for young readers in grades 5 through 12. Also, the library has a good selection of popular titles for all readers.
The latest winner of the Read for Cash program was Riley Kline. Past winners were Kaylee Mills and Olivia Keiser.
Parents with children birth to pre-kindergarten are encouraged to enroll their children in the “1,000 Books before Kindergarten” program.
In other news, the overhang and trim on the library building, located at 202 E. Silver St., were recently painted. The library board is exploring the feasibility of adding guttering to the building in order to divert water away from the building. Capital improvement projects are made possible with the help of volunteers, grants, and fund raisers.
The library will hold its fall book sale on Friday, Sept. 15. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funds from the book sale are used to defer operating expenses.
Also, patrons are reminded that the library has a good selection of current best sellers available for checkout. There is no charge for a library card for residents of Marine and Marine Township. Library hours are Tuesday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday mornings 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The next regular Library Board Meeting is at the Library on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Also, follow the library on Facebook at facebook.com/marineillibrary.
Troy
Summer of Fun Movie Night to feature “Beauty and the Beast”
The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a free movie night, sponsored by Aqua Systems, at Tri-Township Park in Troy on Sept. 8. Entertainment will begin at 6 p.m., and the feature film, “Beauty and the Beast,” will begin promptly at 8 p.m.
Entertainment includes Big Papa G. Also, A Zoo 4 You will have a baby animal petting zoo, and the chamber will be giving away tickets to the Fabulous Fox Theater. Other events for kids include face painting, a balloonist and a bounce house, provided by Gateway Church. Pathway Church will be providing free food and drinks. The movie will be shown by Copious Technologies and is sponsored by Lochmueller Group.
Be sure to bring your lawn chairs, blankets and leave your wallets at home. Everything is free.
For more information, visit troymaryvillecoc.com or call the chamber office at 618-667-8769.
Maryville
Shimkus accepting military academy nominations
U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, is now accepting applications from young men and women interested in attending one of the United States military academies. High school seniors, college students, and anyone interested should apply now for 2018 admission.
“As the school year begins, many high school seniors are thinking about their future. As a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, I am eager to provide information and assistance with nominations to the military academies,” said Shimkus.
To be eligible for a nomination, a candidate must be an American citizen, at least 17 years old and no more than 23 years old on July 1, 2018, not married, under no legal obligation to support a child, and a legal resident of the 15th District of Illinois.
Applications are accepted for the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.; U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.; U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.; and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. Acceptance of a service academy appointment requires at least a nine year service obligation, which includes four years at the academy and five years of active duty service.
Students should complete the application available online at shimkus.house.gov/services/academy and return it by Nov. 1, to the congressman’s Maryville district office. More information is available by calling 618-288-7190.
Shimkus nominates to the academies. However, academy officials make the final selection regarding admission. A separate application must be made to each academy a nominee is interested in.
“I encourage young men and women with any level of interest to contact us now,” Shimkus added. “There are no fees to apply to the academies and no commitment is necessary at this time.”
