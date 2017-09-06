Highland News Briefs: Hospital to sponsor electronics recycling event

Hospital to sponsor electronics recycling event
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is sponsoring an “Electronics and More Recycling” event on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. The drop-off location will be in northwest corner of hospital’s main parking lot.
Electronic items being accepted include:
air-conditioners, digital converter boxes, medical equipment printers, AV equipment, digital music players (all kinds), metal office furniture, rechargeable batteries, cable receivers, fax machines, networking equipment, refrigerators, cables, flat-screen monitors, non-ferrous metals, satellite receivers, car batteries, flat-screen TVs, non-PCB transformers, scanners, home appliances, old motors servers, communication machinery, humidifiers, peripherals (keyboards, mice), stereos, computers industrial machinery, telecommunication equipment, diagnostic equipment, lead items, phones (including cellular), VCRs and video game consoles.
CRT, projection, plasma, and console TVs will also be collected. However, there is a small fee incurred to recycle those types of televisions, based on size.
Household smoke detectors also have a $10 fee.
CRT monitors will be limited to one per tower person. CRT monitors without a tower will incur a fee of $5-$10.
Items not accepted include air bags, mercury switches, roofing/fiberglass, cassette tapes, non-electronics (wood, tires, etc.), CDs, DVDs, oil filters, flammable material, explosives (firearms, shells), medication, PCBs (capacitors, transformers, ballast), hazardous waste, pesticides
Also anything containing, asbestos, illegal drugs, infectious or pathological waste, mercury, or radioactive components will not be accepted.
All items subject to collection at discretion of vendor.
Fundraiser
Band Parents to host “Cow Pie Bingo”
Buy your ticket to the most fascinating game in town, Cowpie Bingo!
The Highland Band Parents Association will host the annual event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 on the Square.
Bring your lawn chairs and gather round while we wait for Bessie to “decorate” the gigantic bingo grid on the Square. Tickets are $10 each, and you could win $1,000 if you are present ($750 if you not present).
You can also enjoy live music by Highland school bands, eat some great barbecue from Bulldog BBQ and play a few kids games.
All proceeds help support instrumental music in Highland schools.
Meetings
Equal Rights Amendment will be topic at Business Women’s meeting
The monthly meeting of the Illinois Federation of Business Women in Highland will be held Monday, Sept. 11 at Windows on Broadway. The meeting will be hosted by the Legislation Committee.
Two guest speakers will talk about the Illinois ERA. Susan Bramlet-Lavin is the executive director for Illinois NOW and has been a long-time advocate, activist, and lobbyist for the ERA. Cindy Buys is a professor of law and Director of International Law Program at the Southern Illinois University School of Law. Illinois continues to be a battleground for the ERA, and this will be a very informative program on the current issues in the state.
All are welcome and encouraged to invite anyone interested in networking, learning more about the Highland club and the current state of the ERA in Illinois.
Highland IFBW is an organization of “women helping women” and meets the second Monday of each month. The Sept. 11 meeting will included a pizza dinner for $10. Networking begins at 6 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6:15. RSVP by calling Jen at 618-654-9340.
Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information.
State regent to speak at DAR meeting
The Silver Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. in the auditorium of the Latzer Library in Highland. The special guest will be Illinois DAR State Regent Gloria Flathom. Chapter members are asked to bring a salad to share for the pot-luck luncheon. For more information, contact Lola DeGroff, 667 8660.
Women’s Connection to host brunch
The Highland Area Women’s Connection will hold a “Got Milk? Say, ‘Cheese’ ” brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Urban Farmhouse & Pie Co., 15 Central Blvd. in Highland.
Laura Wall and Amy Marcoot of Marcoot Jersey Creamery in Greenville will share the story about their artisan, farmstead cheeses and ice cream.
Also, Linda Sill of Chillicothe, Ill., will speak about the importance of having a true friend with her talk, “Who Is Your Best Friend?”
Tickets are $11 per person, inclusive and payable at the door. Reservations may be made by calling Ruthie at 618-882-6046 or emailing highlandwomensconnection@gmail.com. Walk-ins are welcome.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Sept. 11: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian tossed salad, garlic bread, lemon bar.
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Baked pork chop, gravy, apple stuffing, country green beans with bacon and onion, hummingbird cake.
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Pizza pasta casserole, tossed salad and dressing, garlic toast, fruited gelatin.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Resident’s choice.
Friday, Sept. 15: Chicken fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, frosted chocolate cake.
Comments