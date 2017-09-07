Hot rods, hot chili to be featured at New Douglas festival

Saturday, Sept. 9 will a day of family fun at New Douglas Township Park.
The community will host its eighth annual Car & Motorcycle Show, Craft Fair and Chili Cook-Off to support the restoration of the old New Douglas firehouse.
Car show and chili contest registration begins at 9 a.m. Judging will be from noon to 3 p.m., and awards will be given at 4 p.m.
There will be dash plaques for the first 50 cars. There will be first- through third-place trophies handed out in 20 classes of vehicles. There will also be special awards for Mayor’s Choice, Fire Chief’s Choice, Kids’ Choice, DJ’s Choice and Best of Show. Entry fee is $15. Display fee is $10.
For the chili contest, there are three classes, Best Original, Hot & Spicy, and Open Class. There will also be a kids cook-off, which will only have one class, but awards will be given for first through third place. Registration for both the adult and kids competitions is $10.
Games, a prize walk and bounce house will be open at 10 a.m. Also for the kids, sack races, tricycle races, a hula-hoop contest, pedal tractor pull and skate board races will begin at 1 p.m. Trophies for the winners of the races will be presented at the time of the car show awards. Registration for all races must be in by noon.
There will also be free train rides for children.
Entertainment
Live music by “The Prairie Travelers” will be from 2 to 4 p.m. A D.J. will be on hand to entertain the entire day, playing music, except during the live entertainment.
Drawings & Sales
There will also be a 50-50 drawing, silent auction, and gun raffle. Mums will also be for sale.
The village of New Douglas will also be accepting sealed bids a 2008 Kawasaki Ninja 500R. The bike is being sold for parts. Bids will be opened at the end of the day and must be paid for with cash or money order. The new owner will be responsible for taking the bike from the park.
Food
The refreshment stand will offer pork burgers, hamburgers, hot dogs, bratwurst, chili (mild or spicy), white chili, nachos, french fries and onion rings. Desserts of pie, cupcakes and cookies will be available.
Craft Fair
Crafters will be in the Community Center and will be outside leading up to the car show. Vendors will be selling Scentsy, Paparazzi jewelry, other handmade jewelry, bird houses, reclaimed wood crafts, painted plates and bottles, croqueted items, aprons, bids, steering wheel covers, candles, homemade lanolin soap and lotion, wooden plant stands, large metal sunflowers, ornaments and wooden snowmen and other holiday decorations, homemade greeting cards, other wooden crafts, home decor, Harry Potter and Doctor Who collectibles, American Doll clothes, and much more.
There will also be things to eat, including cantaloupe, apples, watermelon, and cider from Doll’s Orchard in Pocahontas. Another vendor will be bring homemade almond bark, too.
More Info
For more information on any of the day’s events in New Douglas, contact Barb Bassett at 618-593-3510.
