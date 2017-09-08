Highland, 1947: Investors sell their interests in Schott Brewery

Our Highland Home Museum was open on Saturday, Sept. 2, and we were celebrating VJ Day of Sept. 2, 1945. I had to write this story on Friday, due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, so will report about the open house next week.
Now let’s look at Highland in 1947.
“Schott Brewery and local investors sold their interests in the brewery to the Matusofsky family of St. Louis,” according to the Highland Sesquicentennial Book: The brewery would reopen later during the year as the Gast Brewery.
Viola Kuhnen Schmetter opened her Modernette Beauty Shop in 1947. Viola did many women’s hair sets and shampoos at the local funeral homes for many years, and she was followed by Mabel Yann Lang. On a side note, Mabel had four local artist’s paintings that they are now in Art Hall of the Highland Home Museum. Her museum number is 390.
Vi also gave me several Highland items. If you are looking for any of Vi’s stuff, her museum number is 85. One item came from her father’s store, Kuhnen Hardware & Seed’s Store, which burned down on Thanksgiving Day 1953. This item they had at home, and it is now in the Farm Room at the Highland Home Museum. It’s an old, metal seed scoop. It’s made sheet metal and has wooden handle. There are not many of those seed scoops around anymore. This one is very special to me, as one of our partners, Newton Wildi, the tinner at Tibbetts & Co., had repaired it in our basement tin shop.
Newton Wildi died on Christmas Day 1950. He was our majority share holder of Tibbetts & Co. at that time. He owned 40 of the business. I also have a sheet metal index box for the work tickets he had made. This item is in the “W2” cabinet, in the south room of the museum.
Back, to 1947…
Bert and Joe Gruenenfelder opened Greenie’s Liquor Store next door to their Authorized Sales at 816 Broadway. This is now the location of Nails Pro.
Cletus and Warren Walter opened Walters Garage at the southeast corner of what is now Broadway and Oak Street. At that time, it was the location their father Nelson Walter’s chicken and egg farm.
Cletus Walter and his family later purchased Frey’s Drive-Inn, which had became Buzzie’s. In 1965, he opened Walter’s Drive-Inn. Cletus Walter died in 1969 and his wife Johanna continued the business until 1974, then sold it to Guy and Vicky Matthews. It was then sold to Brad Michaels, who ran it as Buzzie’s again. It is now the Highland Diner.
Also in ’47:
▪ Wallace “Wally” Nagel became a Metropolitan Insurance agent. Much later, retired from Metropolitan.
▪ The U.S. Draft expired.
▪ Dick Willmann became a new Highland night policeman.
▪ Talk began about the redistricting of schools.
▪ Penn Central installed automatic signals at the Walnut Street crossing.
▪ Wilburt Rutz bought out Gus Koch, who retired after 55 years as a Highland barber
▪ Highland Postmaster Tony Winter died, and his son-in-law Tuss Wilson was appointed acting postmaster.
▪ Highland farmer Ray Iberg went to Washington to testify on trade treaties before the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. Ray was representing the United Farmers of America.
▪ Verna Neubauer Linenfelser was elected president of the VFW Auxiliary. (Verna’s daughter, Jan Linenfelser Haller, has brought items from her father, Julius Neubauer, a bricklayer, to the Highland Home Museum. Verna’s sister, Ruth Neubauer Frey’s son, Mark Frey, has written the “Frey Genealogy Book” and has many photos, all of which he has shared with me and the Highland Home Museum.)
▪ Ray Stuckwisch became Highland fire chief, succeeding Louis Hochuli.
▪ Clifford “Cliff” Collins of Highland spoke to the Highland Rotary Club, and spoke about FM radio and television, telling the group that once television got started in St. Louis, Highland could receive TV signals.
▪ Employees at the Moulton-Bartley Shoe factory in Highland (where the U.S. Bank is today) with the Boot and Shoe
▪ Workers Union won the right from National Labor Relations Board to collectively bargain.
▪ Jenny Motor Sales became Quality Motors.
▪ Floyd Schooley resigned as power plant superintendent, a position he had held for 25 years. He was replace by Louis Kustermann.
▪ Danches Bros. egg plant, which started as war began in World War II in the old Hug Truck plant at the northeast of Sixth & Zschokke, shut down.
Comments