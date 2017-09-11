Locals enlist in Illinois Army National Guard

Spc. James Smith of New Douglas, Pvt. 1st Class Shawn Giles of Troy, and Pvt. David Thompson of Greenville have all enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard.
Smith was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard March 21, Thompson on July 21, and Giles on Aug. 14. All took their oath at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.
Smith enlisted as an 11B, infantryman, and is assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion 130th Infantry based in Litchfield.
Smith is a 2011 graduate of Metro Christian Academy in Sorento. Smith served four years in the Marine Corps as a mechanic prior to his enlistment in the Illinois National Guard.
Smith said he chose the Illinois National Guard because he wanted to continue to serve close to home.
“I don’t feel I have done all I can yet,” said Smith. “I feel that the guard will give me that opportunity.”
Giles enlisted as a 91J, quartermaster, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh.
Upon completion of his initial training Giles will be assigned to 445th Chemical Company, based in Shiloh.
Giles is 2015 graduate of Triad High.
Thompson enlisted as a 68W, combat medic, and is also assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh.
Upon completion of his initial training Thompson will be assigned to Company C, 634th Brigade Support Battalion, based in Springfield.
Thompson is a senior at Bond County High School in Greenville and will attend basic training after he graduates.
After successfully completing their training, both Giles and Thompson will take advantage of the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while they work as full-time students and a part-time soldiers. They will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition.
