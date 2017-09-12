Arlene & Leonard Drda today
Highland News Leader

65th Anniversary: Arlene & Leonard Drda

September 12, 2017 8:33 AM

Leonard Drda and the former Arlene Bauer were united in marriage on Sept. 1, 1952 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland.

The Highland couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 1, 2017 with a Mass and family brunch.

They have four children, Linda Drda, Robert (Marilyn) Drda, Cheryl (Scott Manuel) Drda, and David Drda. They have three grandchildren, Kristi (Nathan) McPhearson, Jason (fiance Yuliya Paramonov) Drda, and Bailey Manuel.

They also have a great-grandchild, Madison McPhearson.

Both Leonard and Arlene are enjoying retirement with family and friends.

