Highland public school enrollment continues downward trend

The Highland Community Unit School District No. 5 recorded another slight drop in enrollment this year.
During the 2015-2016 school year, the district experienced a 4 percent decrease in enrollment. Last year, the district’s enrollment numbers fell by less than one percent, a trend that has continued into this year.
“It is not the decrease we have been seeing over the last few years, but it is still a concern,” said Superintendent Mike Sutton.
Every district is required to report six-day enrollment numbers to the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). The six-day enrollment number is used to help determine how much general state aid money each school district will receive, so any decline in K-12 enrollment means less funds for the district.
A total of 2,867 students, including preschool students, were enrolled in the district as of the sixth day of school this year. That is actually only seven less students than last year, but that number includes 57 preschool students for which the district is not reimbursed. There were preschoolers 52 last year. Reimbursable student enrollment (K-12) fell from 2,812 to 2,793.
Enrollment by school
▪ Alhambra Primary has 151 students (pre-K to third grade) this year, which is nine more than were enrolled last year.
▪ Grantfork Elementary has 58 students (grades 4-5) this year. There were 69 students enrolled at Grantfork Elementary last year. There were 50 students enrolled in 2015-2016.
▪ Highland Primary stays exactly the same as last year with 557 students (early childhood-grade 2). There were 537 students enrolled in 2015-2016.
▪ Highland Elementary only has one student less than last year with 518 students (grades 3-5) enrolled. There were 545 enrolled students from 2015-2016.
▪ Highland Middle School has 638 students (grades 6-8) this year. There were 660 students enrolled at Highland Middle School last year. There were 638 students enrolled in 2015-2016.
▪ Highland High School has 928 students (grades 9-12) this year. There were 910 students enrolled at Highland High School last year. There were 968 students enrolled in 2015-2016.
