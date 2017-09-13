Around the Area: Germanfest in Troy, Paws in the Park in Greenville both this weekend

Troy
Friedens to host Germanfest 5K
On Sept. 16, Friedens United Church of Christ will hold its Germanfest 5K run/walk, begin at 9 a.m. at the Tri-Township Park Troy. Registration forms will be available that morning from 8 to 9 a.m. Cost is $30. You can also register online at stjude.org/fundraising. Participants can be of any age or athletic ability. Age divisions for both men and women are under 20, 21-39, 40-59, 60 years and older. Age group winner for will receive a prize.
After the race, festivities will begin at 4 p.m. at pavilion No. 1 in the park. There will be delicious, homemade German food for sale and music provided by the well-known and talented Deutschmeister German band. Coolers will be allowed, since organizers will not be serving beer or cocktails.
Proceeds from the day’s events go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Marine
Library to host book sale
Marine Library, located at 202 E. Silver St. in Marine, is having its spring book sale on Friday, Sept. 15, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Price is 25 cents per book, or fill a plastic bag for $2. Money raised from book sale is used to defer operating expenses.
Edwardsville
“Taste of GGAR” to raise money for local food pantries
The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors and local businesses will host “The Taste of GGAR” from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road in Edwardsville, to benefit 11 area food pantries.
There will be 20 booths serving up snacks, various drinks, sampling of entrees, salads and desserts. Menu items will include cheesy broccoli and potato soups, chili, pulled pork, hot dogs, brats, chips and salsa, cookies “billy goat chips” with dipping sauce, pork belly, burnt ends, pizza, pasta, boneless buffalo bites, and more. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door (kids under 5 are free).
Proceeds benefit the following food pantries: Bond County Food Pantry, Collinsville Food Pantry, Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills, Crisis Food Center in Alton, Highland Food Pantry, Litchfield Food Pantry, Livingston Park Association (holiday food baskets), Maryville Food Pantry, Ministries Unlimited in Troy, New Creation Food Pantry in Granite City and the Staunton Food Pantry.
You can get more information at gatewayrealtors.com or call 618-692-8300.
HCE to present free quilt show
The Madison County Home and Community Education group will have a presentation on quilts on Sept. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Farm Bureau in Edwardsville. Delicious desserts will be provided, and beautiful quilts will be on display. For more information, call Priscilla at 618-654-3627. Admission is free.
Genealogical society to meet
The Madison County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 in the community meeting room of the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St. Melora Sackett Becker will give a presentation, “My Parents’ Western Experience in 192801929.” This is a record of her parents’ 18-month honeymoon through the Western United States. Guests are also welcome at the club’s meetings.
Greenville
Hill’s Fort Rendezvous to celebrate Bond County bicentennial
The Hill’s Fort Society will have a “living history weekend” Sept. 15-16 at the American Farm Heritage Museum, located on Illinois Route 127, just south of Interstate 70 in Greenville.
Hill's Fort Rendezvous weekend will commemorate the anniversary of the attack at Hills Fort, the bicentennial of Bound County and the involvement of Hills Fort as the first county seat.
Featured events and activities will include cannon firing, bullet molding, a blacksmith, rope making, tours of the 1800s-era reconstructed fort, fife and drum demonstrators, and actual court records from the fort.
Traders and vendors, buckskinners, fur traders, mountain men, War of 1812 and colonial re-enactors are invited to participate. For more information, contact Bill Johnson at 618-664-0958 or 618-780-5672 or tedras@newwavecomm.net.
“Paws In The Park” is Saturday
The 14th annual Paws In The Park festival and fundraiser is Saturday Sept. 16 at Patriot’s Park, which is located just northwest of Greenville at junction of Illinois 127 and Illinois 140.
The event goes on rain or shine. Park admission is free.
Activities will include a pet parade; entry is $5 and includes costume contest.
There will also be various contests for dogs. You can enter one or all eight; it’s one flat fee per dog, $15. There will also be an agility course is back, including some of the equipment as a new contest event. Entry includes T-shirt, while supply lasts. Trophies and ribbons will be given out.
Other things to do include professional photos, dog nail trimming, a silent auction with 100 items/baskets, a Lottery tickets raffle, give-aways, microchipping, meet adoptable dogs, a Cutest Pet Photo Contest, voting and awards.
All proceeds from Paws in the Park contests, food, silent auction, portraits, nail trimmings, and raffles benefit Bond County Humane Society (a volunteer-staffed organization), its pet shelter operations, adoption program, spay/neuter programs, and its mission to help raise awareness and education about responsible pet ownership in Bond County and beyond. Donations, as always, are welcome and are tax deductible.
Grantfork
PTO run/walk needs volunteers
Volunteers are needed to help with the Huge PTO Walk /Run Birthday Bash Event that will take place on Sept. 30 at Grantfork Firemen’s Park. Free T-shirts will be presented to those that sign up for this event by Sept. 15. Call Jamie Dressler at 618-972-5166 for further information.
PTO meeting date changed
The PTO meets on the third Thursday of the month, but for the month of September, the meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Grantfork Elementary. Meetings are kept to one hour long and parents are encouraged to attend.
Alhambra
First Baptist to begin AWANA club
First Baptist Church in Alhambra is inviting area young people to come take part in a wonderful club and to learn the joys of Christian life. The AWANA club meets on Wednesday nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the church. The program runs from now through April 25. AWANA is for kids in kindergarten and up . Everybody is welcome.
Fall yard sales are this weekend
Fall yard sales for Alhambra will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A list of sales can be found at Maedge’s Restaurant.
Alhambra-Leef HCE to meet
The Alhambra-Leef Home Extension will meet on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Alhambra Township Center. The lesson for the evening will be “Eggs” and will be given by Elenor Gregory and Gail Ohren. The hostesses will be Kathy Stille, Nel Garner and Jane Aper. The 4-H Club will be the invited guests to show off some of their projects. Visitors are always welcome to come and join in the fun.
