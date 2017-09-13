Homestead Harvest Days in Highland

Max Burkheart and Kathy Nadeau reenact historical figures at Homestead Harvest Days. The event was hosted by the Highland Historical Society on Sept. 8, 9 and 10 at the Louis Latzer Homestead located at 1464 Old Trenton Road. The festival brings alive the living history of Highland, with reenactments and farm activities.
Two actors with the Illinois Rangers Company B, Jay Carter, left, and Scott Crump, back, speak with Anita Emerson at Homestead Harvest Days. The two actors reenacted scenes from the War of 1812. The event was hosted by the Highland Historical Society on Sept. 8, 9 and 10 at the Louis Latzer Homestead located at 1464 Old Trenton Road. The festival brings alive the living history of Highland, with reenactments and farm activities.
Sidney Martin, right, and Greg Martin, left, demonstrate a game of Civil War era pickup sticks at Homestead Harvest Days. The event was hosted by the Highland Historical Society on Sept. 8, 9 and 10 at the Louis Latzer Homestead located at 1464 Old Trenton Road. The festival brings alive the living history of Highland, with reenactments and farm activities.
Holly Gray, left, and Sherry Donnelly, right, attempt to solve a Civil War era puzzle at Homestead Harvest Days. The event was hosted by the Highland Historical Society on Sept. 8, 9 and 10 at the Louis Latzer Homestead located at 1464 Old Trenton Road. The festival brings alive the living history of Highland, with reenactments and farm activities.
Demonstrators show how to bail hay for Highland Elementary School fourth graders at Homestead Harvest Days. The school took a field trip to the festival on Sept. 8. The event was hosted by the Highland Historical Society on Sept. 8, 9 and 10 at the Louis Latzer Homestead located at 1464 Old Trenton Road. The festival brings alive the living history of Highland, with reenactments and farm activities.
Fourth graders from Highland Elementary School took a field trip to Homestead Harvest Days on Sept. 8. The event was hosted by the Highland Historical Society on Sept. 8, 9 and 10 at the Louis Latzer Homestead located at 1464 Old Trenton Road. The festival brings alive the living history of Highland, with reenactments and farm activities.
Linda Overbeck holds freshly milled flour for Highland Elementary School fourth graders to touch during their field trip to Homestead Harvest Days on Sept. 8. The event was hosted by the Highland Historical Society on Sept. 8, 9 and 10 at the Louis Latzer Homestead located at 1464 Old Trenton Road. The festival brings alive the living history of Highland, with reenactments and farm activities.
A demonstrator shows how flour is made to Highland Elementary School fourth graders during their field trip to Homestead Harvest Days on Sept. 8. The event was hosted by the Highland Historical Society on Sept. 8, 9 and 10 at the Louis Latzer Homestead located at 1464 Old Trenton Road. The festival brings alive the living history of Highland, with reenactments and farm activities.
Highland Elementary School fourth graders learn how flour is made during their field trip to Homestead Harvest Days on Sept. 8. The event was hosted by the Highland Historical Society on Sept. 8, 9 and 10 at the Louis Latzer Homestead located at 1464 Old Trenton Road. The festival brings alive the living history of Highland, with reenactments and farm activities.
