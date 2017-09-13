HHS homecoming court announced

Highland High School has announced its 2017 Homecoming Court, as well as the Homecoming week schedule.
Senior Court: Abby McTeer, Kallie Painter, Claire Pabst, Kirsten Plocher, Caitlin Basden, Kelsey Cook, Leah Sutton, Carli Fields, Luke Landmann, Cory Stieb, Kyle Lane, Stephen Schniers, Tyler Allen, Sean Snyder, Cameron Altadonna and Dylan Knebel.
Junior Court: Rachel Miller, Kylie Schubel, Lauren Riggs, Alex Thies, Kelsi Dant, Holly Wrobbel, Evan Dapkus, Jacob Baldock, Dietrich Gossmeyer, Devin Wills, Riley Field and Brady Feldmann.
Sophomore Court: Bree Etherton, Ellie Brown, Taylor Fleming, Maddie Adolph, Jared Atwood, Peyton Seaman, Payton Cave and Colby Davis.
Freshman Court: Jordyn Fields, Bella LaPorta, Carter Dapkus and Steven Reinacher.
Homecoming Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 21: Deadline for Homecoming T-shirt orders
Saturday, Sept. 30: Homecoming Coronation and Dance
- 7:30 p.m. - Doors open at HHS Gym
- 8 to 8:40 p.m. - Coronation
- 8:40-11:30 p.m. - Dance
Wednesday, Oct. 4: Parade, 6 to 7 p.m. from Lindenthal Campus to the Square
Friday, Oct. 6: Pep assembly, 1:50 to 2:30 p.m. in the HHS gym
Friday, Oct. 6: Football game
- 6:25 p.m. - HIASAA Hall of Fame inductees introduction
- 7 p.m. - Football game
- 8 p.m. (halftime) - Homecoming Court Introductions
HHS homecoming parade seeks participants
The committee for the Highland High School Homecoming Parade Night would like to invite the community and local businesses to a night of festivities celebrating Homecoming on Wednesday, Oct. 4, starting with the annual parade, beginning at 6 p.m.
The theme for this year’s homecoming is “Moonlight Over Paris.” The parade route will begin on Lindenthal at the elementary school and travel west on Lindenthal to Washington Street, then north on Washington, crossing Broadway, and continue around the Square, ending at Laurel Street. Immediately following the parade, there will be a pep rally at the Square.
If your business, club or group would like to place an entry in the parade, contact Kim Etter at 618-973-2116 or kimetter13@yahoo.com by Sept. 20.
