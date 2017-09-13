HHS grad wins student Emmys for news report at WIU

Western Illinios University 2017 broadcasting graduate Emily Manley, a 2013 graduate of Highland High School, holds her two student Emmys, or Crystal Pillar awards, she won for outstanding newscast, for her and her partners’ work on the student-produced newscast, NEWS3 “Live at 4” from Nov. 17, 2016. The 30-minute live production contained live reports from Canton, Ill., one day after a major gas explosion downtown. Manley worked as the producer and reporter in Canton. She also won for outstanding general assignment reporting in serious news. Courtesy photo