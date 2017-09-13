HHS grad wins student Emmys for news report at WIU

Western Illinois University 2017 broadcasting graduate Emily Manley, a 2013 Highland High School grad, was honored along with current and recent broadcasting students for winning Student Television Awards in the 2017 National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-America Student Awards competition.
Manley and the other winners received Crystal Pillar awards, or student Emmy awards, at the 41st Mid-America Emmy gala in St. Louis, Mo. Saturday, Sept. 9.
Manley and her broadcasting alumni partners of Megan Sanchez of Bettendorf, Iowa and Dan White of La Grange Highlands, Ill. won for outstanding newscast for their work on the student-produced newscast, NEWS3 “Live at 4” from Nov. 17, 2016. The 30-minute live production contained live reports from Canton, Ill., one day after a major gas explosion downtown. Manley worked as the producer and reporter in Canton, Sanchez served as producer and White directed the production.
Manley also won for outstanding general assignment reporting in serious news.
Sanchez won for outstanding general assignment reporting in light news. Additionally, videographer-editors Ryan Garity of Crystal Lake, Ill., and junior broadcasting major Emily Kenney of Farmington, Ill., are named in the award.
The purpose of the Mid-America Student Awards competition is to recognize outstanding student achievements in television production. Students compete in the Mid-America region which includes television markets primarily in Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.
Manley admitted that four years ago before she started undergraduate school at Western Illinois University, she never would have thought something like that was possible.
“I came to WIU with no previous knowledge of broadcasting,” she said. “Four years of learning the field and friends and professors who have become like family to me help make this possible. The opportunities I’ve had, the leadership they have offered me and the trust they gave me. The department is why I’m this successful. I’m also soooo thankful for my family and friends who have been there along the journey. Also my faith has been a big help too. I’m beyond blessed.”
Manley, Sanchez and White submitted the awards in the spring and the winners were announced on May 9. Manley said her news director called her up to the front of the class during an exam.
“She said my name kinda like she was upset with me so I was nervous,” Manley admitted. “When I got up there she had the names on her computer screen. I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked. I instantly stepped out of the room to call my mom. I just had to.”
Manley graduated the same week they got the news about being nominated so graduation was an even more exciting time.
After graduation, she got to look forward to a “new” job at KMOV, where she interned during the summer of 2016. She was offered the job “Producer Per Diem.”
Manley started the job the week after graduation and she was hired to produce the noon show, or help produce when needed, and then help the assignment desk and run the desk on the weekends. But when her boss hired me, he knew that in the fall she was headed to grad school because she was accepted into the Public Affairs Reporting Program at the University of Illinois at Springfield, a tough program to get into. KMOV told her that they would work with Manley and her school schedule in the fall because her schooling means a lot to her.
After working all this summer for KMOV, Manley moved to Springfield to start grad school at the end of August. She will remain there until she graduates at the end of May 2018.
While at the Emmys Saturday night, there were KMOV reporters and producers and photographers nominated for Emmys.
“As I was on stage accepting my award and the newscast award with Megan (Sanchez) Emily (Kenney) and Ryan (Garity), the News 4 team was cheering and yelling my name, putting a big smile on my face,” Manley said.
