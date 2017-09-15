Highland area police briefs: Aug. 24-Sept. 7

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Man still at large who allegedly struck Marine cop with car
A Kirksville, Mo., man was charged on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in Madison County Circuit Court for three felonies after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop in Marine.
Lendsey Phillips, 32, was charged with aggravated battery on a police officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding police officers, and theft of a motor vehicle.
According to the Marine Police Department, on Thursday, Aug. 24, Marine officers conducted a traffic stop on a silver Pontiac Grand Am along Illinois Route 4 near Illinois Route 143 for allegedly going 62 mph in a 20 mph school zone.
Police gave the following account of the stop: The driver, who subsequently police said they identified as Phillips, was unable to provide a driver’s license. When Phillips was asked to exit the vehicle, he instead sped off, striking one of the an officer in the process. Police briefly pursued the vehicle, but lost sight of it in the area of Interstate 55 and Illinois Route 143. Officers from an assisting agency later located the vehicle abandoned in the area of Illinois Route 143 and Staunton Road. The vehicle was secured, towed and processed by crime scene investigators, which led investigators to identify Phillips as the alleged driver.
On Aug. 29, the three felony warrants were issued on Phillips, and his bond was set at $100,000.
Phillips, who has a warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation, is still at large. Police said he is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Phillips’ whereabouts is asked to contact Marine Police Chief Christopher Singleton at 618-887-4326 or marinepd@att.net.
Man killed after his moped was hit by car
A 61-year-old Troy man was killed in a crash Thursday morning, Sept. 7 while riding his moped on Troy-O’Fallon Road in Troy.
Thomas J. Layden was on a red Honda moped waiting to turn left onto Country Lane from Troy-O’Fallon Road around 9:20 a.m. when Elizabeth N. McClure, 22, was driving southbound in a car. The Chester woman crashed into him from behind, according to Troy police.
Layden was taken to Anderson Hospital and died from a fractured neck about 40 minutes after the accident, the Madison County Coroner said.
The crash is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department, Chief Brad Parsons said on Friday.
“Any charges will be pending the outcome of the toxicology (results) on the driver and the response from the metro crash team,” he said. “They are going to be pulling the black box from the car. And we, of course, have her cell phone — so we are going to evaluate that.”
Parsons told the BND on Thursday that initial investigations indicated McClure did not brake at all before colliding with the moped.
Layden was taken to Anderson Hospital and died from a fractured neck about 40 minutes after the accident.
Man calls 911, says girlfriend stabbed him
A local man phoned 911 on Sept. 2 to say his girlfriend had tried to kill him.
According to Highland police, the man told the 911 operator that his girlfriend had threatened him with a knife and had caused a small puncture wound and cuts to his left side. Police said the wounds could have been from a knife or keys.
After the incident, police charged Kelly Jo Holtgrave, 35, of Highland with domestic battery.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Jesse W. Latta, 22, of Collinsville was arrested on Aug. 25 on a warrant from HPD for failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor. He was transported to the Madison County Jail.
▪ Montie M. McCline, 20, of Highland was arrested by HPD on Aug. 27 on a warrant Monroe County for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge. HPD additionally charged McCline with theft of services for allegedly taking a taxi ride ride from Cahokia to Highland and not paying for it.
▪ Wesley J. Pike, 26, of Highland was arrested on Aug. 31 on a warrant from HPD for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended license.
▪ Stefani D. Fetsch, 35, of Highland was arrested on Sept. 2 on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance, being less than 200 grams of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine. HPD also additionally charged her with illegal transportation of alcohol.
▪ Justin M. Lawson, 28, of Highland was arrested on an HPD warrant on Sept. 3 for failure to appear in court a charge of possession of methamphetamine. HPD also additionally charged him with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
▪ John C. Ford, 30, of University City, Mo., was arrested by HPD on Sept. 7 on a warrant from St. Clair County for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended license.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Aug. 24
▪ No tickets issued.
Aug. 25
▪ Jennifer N. Forbes, 36, of Highland was charged with failure to properly secure a child under 8 in a child safety restraint seat.
Aug. 26
▪ No tickets issued.
Aug. 27
▪ Alexis R. Nicklin, 18, of Breese and Skylar N. Buck, 19, of Breese were each charged with theft in the same incident for allegedly taking two bandanas, five items of makeup, and one key ring from Walmart, having a total value in excess of $150.
Aug. 28
▪ John D. Chick, 31, of Dongola, Ill., was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle (a 2015 Dodge Ram), improper lane usage, driving while having a suspended/revoked license, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
▪ Jenna D. Loveless, 23, of Highland was charged with speeding.
Aug. 29-30
▪ No tickets issued.
Aug. 31
▪ Allison J. Warren Bugger, 36, of Highland was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.
▪ Trina R. Dennison, 39, of Highland was charged with driving with an expired license and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Sept. 1
▪ Martha J. Edmonds, 29, Lebanon was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding.
▪ River Torres, 22, of Highland was charged with littering for allegedly throwing a cigarette out of a vehicle window.
Sept. 2
▪ Aaron A. Melton, 42, of Highland was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and having a loud muffler.
▪ Alli M. Branham, 23, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Justin D. Schrumpf, 32, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having a suspended vehicle registration.
▪ Barry J. Roggenkamp, 41, of Mufreesboro, Tenn., was charged with failure to yield when making a left turn.
Sept. 3
▪ No tickets issued.
Sept. 4
▪ River Torres, 22, of Highland was charged with domestic battery for allegedly intentionally strangling his girlfriend with his hands.
Sept. 5
▪ Ashley Lynne Hadowsky, 39, of Highland was charged with failure to yield at an intersection.
Sept. 6
▪ Michael B. Burrow, 39, of St. Jacob was charged having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Cory M. Utterback, 32, of Belleville was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having an expired registration
Sept. 7
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Highland was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and aggravated reckless driving.
▪ Nathan D. Colvis, 23, of Florissant, Mo., was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
