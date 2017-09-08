Women transform old church basement into an eclectic emporium

More Videos 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library Pause 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 0:14 St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 0:57 Shiloh woman paddles length of Mississippi River to Louisiana 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Treasures can be found underground at the Refined Cellar in Pocahontas Take a look inside Pocahontas's newest shop, The Refined Cellar located at 202 Moreland St. the store had its grand opening on Sept. 8 and will now be open Friday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shop offers an eclectic combination of clothing, food mixes, repurposed artwork, furniture and home decor. Take a look inside Pocahontas's newest shop, The Refined Cellar located at 202 Moreland St. the store had its grand opening on Sept. 8 and will now be open Friday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shop offers an eclectic combination of clothing, food mixes, repurposed artwork, furniture and home decor. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Take a look inside Pocahontas's newest shop, The Refined Cellar located at 202 Moreland St. the store had its grand opening on Sept. 8 and will now be open Friday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shop offers an eclectic combination of clothing, food mixes, repurposed artwork, furniture and home decor. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com