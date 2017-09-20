Around the Area: Pierron all-school reunion set at PIC Park

A Pierron schools reunion will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at PIC Park in Pierron.
The open house event welcomes anyone who attended Pierron schools, private or public. The kitchen bar will be open during the event.
Anyone who has an interest in Pierron schools or has information about the school, church, village or families of Pierron is welcome to attend. Bring your photos. Many other people who have memories and information about Pierron will be there. Last year, the event drew more than 200 people from around the country. Pictures and stories were shared throughout the day.
People are also asked to share their photos on Facebook. Search for “Pierron School Group.”
The day will not be over at the conclusion of the PIC Park reunion. There will be a concert and jam session at 501 Blues Club in Highland, located at the intersection of Broadway and Illinois 160, starting at 7 p.m. Charlie Barnes, Dave Korte and the 501 Blues All Star Band will perform. The music session will be open to the public. All Pierron school alumni are welcome to join the performance.
Edwardsville
Bingo to benefit Anderson Hospital Auxiliary
Anderson Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a “Glo Bingo Extravaganza” on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Edwardsville American Legion. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Ten $100 games will be played. There will also be two mega 50-50 games, lots of door prizes and fantastic raffle items. A DJ, songs, humor and props with a hospital theme is sure to be a big hit. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, or you can bring your own snacks.
Tickets may be purchased in advance for $20 (includes six bingo cards, dabber and hat) at the Anderson Hospital Gift Shop or online on the auxiliary’s website (for a small fee). A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door for $25, but participants are encouraged to buy tickets before the event. You must be 18 or older to play.
Cornhold event to benefit Leaps of Love
A “Cornhold for Cancer” tournament is Sept. 30 in Edwardsville City Park to benefit Leaps of Love, a Highland-based charity that supports families effected by childhood cancer.
This is an all-day, public event that will include local food vendors. Global Brew will also have craft and domestic beer. A DJ will also be providing entertainment all day long, and “The Skylark Bros.” will be playing live music from 5 to 9 p.m.
General entry in the tournament is $50. VIP entry is $100 (includes 12 beer tokens and two food vouchers). Submit your team registration by emailing ironwillsociety@gmail.com.
Metro East Park and Recreation District board has vacancy
Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler is declaring a vacancy on the Metro East Park and Recreation District and is accepting applications for the position.
Longtime board member Gene R. Peters of Edwardsville sent his letter of resignation on Sept. 13.
“My resignation is due only to our decision to leave the state and relocate to Tennessee,” Peters said. “I leave the board with a feeling of personal achievement.”
Peters served on the board for nearly 12 years. He has an engineering background and retired from Shell Oil Co.
Prenzler said that he never met Peters, but is thankful for the years of service he gave to the park and recreation district.
The MEPRD consists of six board members, three from Madison County and three from St. Clair County. The Park and Recreation District was established through a tax referendum in November 2000.
The district is responsible for improving parks and developing trails in Madison County and St. Clair County. It partners with local governments, special districts, and other jurisdictions who are engaged in the construction and management of park, trail and recreation projects.
Candidates must be registered voters in Madison County and live in the park district. Candidates can submit a resume and cover letter explaining their interest in the position by bringing it to the County Board Office, Room 165, via mail, 157 N. Main St., Suite 165, Edwardsville, IL, 62025 or via email to coboard@co.madison.il.us by Oct. 6.
Troy
St. Paul plan annual rummage sale
St. Paul’s Lutheran School will have its annual rummage sale from 7 a.m. to noon on Friday Sept. 22 and again on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Tri-Township Park in Troy, underneath the white pavilion. There is a wide assortment of jewelry, furniture, household items, books, toys, clothes and much more. The proceeds support the ongoing efforts of St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
Alhambra
Cub Scouts to have hot dog roast
A Cub Scout meeting isat the fire ring behind Salem Church. There will be a hot dog and marshmallow roast for all to enjoy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.
Hamel
Center Schools to host McTeachers Night
The Center Schools PTO (Alhambra and Grantfork) will have a “McTeachers Night” at McDonald’s in Hamel on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. The PTO will receive a percentage of all sales during those hours.
Greenville
DeMoulin Museum added highlighted as “weird attraction”
When your museum spotlights artifacts like the Lifting and Spanking Machine and the Ferris Wheel Goat, you should probably expect to attract some attention. Recently, the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville, Illinois was featured in an article about the “16 Weirdest Museum Attractions” on the website gobankingrates.com. The article proclaims the DeMoulin Museum as “one of the best free places you can visit in America.” The museums highlighted are in the United States, Germany and Japan.
“We had been contacted by gobankingrates requesting a photo for a feature they were doing,” said DeMoulin Museum curator John Goldsmith. “We had no idea what the article was about or what they were going to say. To be ranked among the museums on their list is not only an honor but also a great opportunity to attract more visitors to our community.”
Goldsmith noted that many of the museums making the list, like the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., and the Mutter Museum in Philadelphia, are often featured on the television show “Mysteries at the Museum.”
Over the last two years, national exposure for the DeMoulin Museum has increased, thanks in large part to the website Roadside America. Since posting its review of the museum, in which it was rated “major fun,” a significant increase in out of state visitors has been seen.
“Roadside America opened a lot of doors for us,” Goldsmith said.
The DeMoulin Museum is dedicated to the founders, employees and unique products of DeMoulin Bros. & Co. The factory was founded in 1892 as a manufacturer of regalia and paraphernalia for fraternal lodges. The company’s niche was fraternal initiation devices. DeMoulin is still in busy today as the nation’s leading maker of marching band uniforms.
The museum is located at 110 W. Main St. in Greenville, however, plans are to relocate to a larger building later this year. Admission is free. For more information, visit their website at www.demoulinmuseum.org or the DeMoulin Museum Facebook page.
Marydale
Church to have chicken dinner
St. Teresa of Avlia Church will have its annual chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Cost is $11 for adults and $5 for children. Carry-outs will be available. The dinner features homemade dressing and desserts, as well as a quilt raffle. The church is located at 18021 Marydale Road, six miles north of Carlyle on Illinois 127.
