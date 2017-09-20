New CEO introduced, power contract announced at Southwestern Electric annual meeting

More than 2,000 people attended Southwestern Electric Cooperative’s 79th Annual Meeting of Members, held Saturday, Sept. 9 at Greenville Junior High School. Members elected three directors to the board and were introduced to the co-op’s new CEO. From left are Ann Schwarm, president of Southwestern Electric; directors Richard Gusewelle of Edwardsville, Sandy Nevinger of Greenville, Annette Hartlieb of Vandalia; and CEO Bobby Williams. Provided