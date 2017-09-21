Hot air balloon festival returns to Marine

The third annual Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event will be held on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Marine Village Park, located in the 300 block of N. Duncan Street, near the center of town.
The annual family-friendly event features hot air balloon launches (5:30 p.m.) and balloon glows (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.) both nights. The actual timings of the launches in only approximate. Balloons can only fly in calm winds, so the launches are ultimately dependent on the weather.
Other features of the festival include aviation events, activities for children (including a movie both nights), a bags tournament, 5K run, food and entertainment.
Proceeds Hot Air Balloon Over Marine benefit community projects, such as the new Marine Veterans Memorial and upgrades to the 105-year-old gazebo in the Village Park.
Bags tournament
Cost is $25 per team. First-, second-, and third-place prizes will be awarded. Teams will be selected at random. Registration starts at 9 a.m., and teams need to be checked in by 9:45. The tournament will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Tara with Marine PTO at 618-401-1359 or Meghan at 618-409-0915.
Police Department 5K
The third annual K-9 5K will be on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
The event is to raise money to support Marine Police Department’s K-9 program.
This year’s 5K will feature a timed run, as well as fun runners or walkers. Registration is $30 per runner. Register at Village Hall or in person morning of the 5K.
Registration for the 5K will begin at 8 a.m., and the race will begin after the balloon launch, approximately 8:30. Water and snacks will be provided after the race. There will also be presentation of awards afterward.
Early packet pick-up will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday Sept. 22 at Bradford National Bank, 102 N. Duncan St. in Marine. Late packet pick-up will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the pavilion in the Village Park.
More information
For more information on Hot Air Balloon Over Marine, visit the event’s web page at www.bomarine.org or find the event on Facebook. You can also contact Rae Lynne at 618-541-4052 or Dawn at 618-972-4435.
Event Schedule
Friday, Sept. 22
4 p.m. to midnight Food booths/vendor area open; Land Zorb Balls (human crash balls) activity open; aviation displays open
5 p.m. Opening ceremony and balloon launch prep begins
5:30 p.m. Balloon launch
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Balloon glow
8 to 10 p.m. Kids movie, “Cars 3”
8 p.m. to midnight Live music from “The Marsie Lynn Band” and a
Saturday, Sept. 23
6:30 a.m. Balloon launch prep begins
7 a.m. Balloon launch; registration for 5K opens
8:30 a.m. 5K benefiting Marine Police Department begins
10 a.m. to noon Fire safety information and tour begins (includes Arch Helicopter and the Marine fire and police departments)
10 a.m. to midnight Land Zorb Balls (human crash balls) activity open
10 to a.m to 5 p.m. Kid Activity area opens (bounce houses, barrel rides, games, and activities)/wristbands are $10
10 a.m. Helicopter rides by Diamond Aviation at the Marine Firemen’s Park ($40 for one person or three for $100); food booths/vendor area opens
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bags tournament
1 to 1:30 p.m. Barbara Kay gives a presentation on Amelia Earhart at the gazebo
2 to 5 p.m. Live musical entertainment
5 p.m. Balloon launch prep begins
5:30 p.m. Balloon launch
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Balloon glow
8 to 10 p.m. Kids movie, “Little Rascals Save the Day”
8 p.m. to midnight Live music from “The Jorrells”
