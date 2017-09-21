Lady Panthers win three dual matches to go to 5-0

The O’Fallon High School girls golf team easily swung by three Southwestern Conference opponents to remain undefeated in head-to-head matches at 5-0.
First, on Monday, Sept. 11 at the par-36 Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey, the Lady Panthers shot a 157 to outdistance Alton (185) by 28 shots.
Showing off its patented depth, O’Fallon posted the lowest five scores in the match.
Emily Marrs won match medalist honors with an outstanding round of 1-under-par 35.
The Panthers also received a 40 from Natalie Meinkoth and two of the three 41s from Brooke Boatman, Alyssa McMinn and Briana McMinn.
Morgan Bemis paced Alton with a 43.
Next, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, on the par-36 front nine holes at Tamarack Country Club in Shiloh, O’Fallon turned in another 157, this time to roll by visiting Belleville West (193) by 36 shots.
This time, Alyssa McMinn showed the way with a quality round of 2-over-par 38. She was followed closely by Boatman with a 39.
Rounding out the Panthers’ team score was a pair of 40s shot by Marrs and Liz Boehning.
Cassidy Caliper led the Maroons with a 45.
Then on Monday at Tamarack, O’Fallon turned in a 161 to best Edwardsville (172) by 11 strokes.
Alyssa McMinn and Edwardsville’s Jessica Benson tied for medalist honors with matching rounds of 2-over-par 38.
Also scoring for the Panthers were Meinkoth with a 39 and two of the four 42s shot by Boatman, Briana McMinn, Marrs and Boehning.
Up Next
O’Fallon was set to play its last dual match on Wednesday against Collinsville at Arlington Greens Golf Course in Granite City. The Panthers will compete at the Pekin Invitational on Saturday. O’Fallon will then finish the regular season with two more tournaments: the Southwestern Conference Championship Tuesday, Sept. 26 and the Gary Bair Invitational, which will be hosted by Edwardsville Thursday, Sept. 28.
