Highland area police briefs: Sept. 8-14

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Spindler Park restrooms vandalized
The restrooms at Spindler Park in Highland are currently closed due to vandalism.
“The handle on the men’s urinal was busted. We don’t have shut-off valves on both sides, so we were forced to close both men’s and women’s,” said Highland Parks and Recreation Director Mark Rosen. “There was just water everywhere. We’ll probably put in shut-offs when the repairs are made.”
The restrooms will be closed until repairs are completed.
The 12-acres park is at 1221 Spindler Park Road, behind the Highland School District Administration Building. Features of the park include walking trail, lighted tennis courts, a pavilion, ball field, playground and soccer field.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Larry M. Smith, 36, of Highland was arrested on Sept. 10 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of theft and driving while having a revoked license. He posted bond and was released.
▪ Kelly Jo Holtgrave, 37, of Highland was arrested by HPD on Sept. 13 on a warrant from Collinsville police for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She was turned over to Collinsville police.
▪ Kevin J. Plocher Jr., 34, of Kissimmee, Fla., was arrested by HPD on Sept. 14 on a warrant from St. Clair County for speeding. He posted bond and was released.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Sept. 8
▪ Kelsey M. Crockett, 24, of Highland was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol.
▪ Mariah L. Miranda, 23, of Highland was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol.
▪ Austin H. Nettles, 22, of Carlyle was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol.
▪ Heather R. Fields, 25, of Carlyle was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol.
Sept. 9
▪ Christopher C. Parr, 28, of Pocahontas was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
Sept. 10
▪ No tickets issued.
Sept. 11
▪ Melissa A.L. Banovz, 29, of Highland was charged with retail theft for allegedly scanning the wrong tag of a cheaper item that caused the self checkout register at Walmart to reflect $1 for the purchase of a pair of shoes with retail value of $22.68.
▪ Saundra W. Winterrowd, 36, of Carlyle was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
Sept. 12
▪ No tickets issued.
Sept. 13
▪ Tyler R.T. Barr, 26, of Highland was charged with harassment through electronic communication.
Sept. 14
▪ No tickets issued.
