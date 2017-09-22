Run for Color in Highland

Melia Bowman gets pelted with a handful of color at the finish line of the Run for Color 5K. The run/walk was held during the 15th annual Highland Street Art Festival on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. Participants were drenched in color as they progressed through the race route.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
John Kalmer busts through a cloud of color during the Run for Color 5K. The run/walk was held during the 15th annual Highland Street Art Festival on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. Participants were drenched in color as they progressed through the race route.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Maggie Von Hatten, left, Molly Redman, middle and Kyle Coons, right, smile after finishing the Run for Color 5K. The run/walk was held during the 15th annual Highland Street Art Festival on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. Participants were drenched in color as they progressed through the race route.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
John Kalmer busts through a cloud of color during the Run for Color 5K. The run/walk was held during the 15th annual Highland Street Art Festival on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. Participants were drenched in color as they progressed through the race route.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Roshelle Rakers, 2, grabs a handful of color after the Run for Color 5K. The run/walk was held during the 15th annual Highland Street Art Festival on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. Participants were drenched in color as they progressed through the race route.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Steve Ruppel embraces a cloud of color at the finish line for the Run for Color 5K. The run/walk was held during the 15th annual Highland Street Art Festival on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. Participants were drenched in color as they progressed through the race route.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
The runners, and walkers, from the Run for Color 5K throw colored powder in the air to celebrate the end of the race. The run/walk was held during the 15th annual Highland Street Art Festival on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. Participants were drenched in color as they progressed through the race route.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com